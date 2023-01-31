FLPUTNAM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 402 stocks valued at a total of $2.75Bil. The top holdings were

According to GuruFocus data, these were FLPUTNAM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO’s top five trades of the quarter.

FLPUTNAM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO reduced their investment in ARCA:IAU by 1,837,041 shares. The trade had a 2.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $32.77.

On 01/31/2023, iShares Gold Trust traded for a price of $36.61 per share and a market cap of $28.07Bil. The stock has returned 6.97% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Gold Trust has a price-book ratio of 6.58.

During the quarter, FLPUTNAM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO bought 335,531 shares of NAS:ADI for a total holding of 436,662. The trade had a 1.82% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $158.13.

On 01/31/2023, Analog Devices Inc traded for a price of $170.54 per share and a market cap of $86.36Bil. The stock has returned 5.90% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Analog Devices Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 32.30, a price-book ratio of 2.38, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.23, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.20 and a price-sales ratio of 7.42.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, FLPUTNAM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO bought 320,304 shares of NAS:VGIT for a total holding of 458,175. The trade had a 0.73% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $60.32.

On 01/31/2023, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF traded for a price of $59.785 per share and a market cap of $13.82Bil. The stock has returned -7.06% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

FLPUTNAM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO reduced their investment in ARCA:VSS by 136,469 shares. The trade had a 0.52% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $103.83.

On 01/31/2023, Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index Fund ETF traded for a price of $111.5325 per share and a market cap of $8.34Bil. The stock has returned -9.57% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index Fund ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a price-book ratio of 1.23.

FLPUTNAM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO reduced their investment in NAS:VMBS by 263,284 shares. The trade had a 0.46% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $47.28.

On 01/31/2023, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF traded for a price of $47.01 per share and a market cap of $15.02Bil. The stock has returned -7.65% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

