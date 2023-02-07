The leader in “Buy Now Pay Later” (BNPL) payments, Afterpay (NYSE: SQ), unveils all-access experiences for its consumers as the title sponsor of New+York+Fashion+Week%3A+The+Shows. As in previous seasons, Afterpay continues to break down barriers by opening access to the front row of what’s next in fashion, while supporting the next generation of creators and celebrating the industry’s power to create positive change.

This spring, Afterpay will spotlight and elevate the next generation of innovators at RunwayX by Afterpay, a new space at Spring Studios and the central hub for NYFW: The Shows, built exclusively to showcase emerging designers who represent the future of fashion. Over the course of four days, beginning February 11th, Afterpay will give consumers a front row seat to eight designer shows including %3Ci%3EAknvas%3C%2Fi%3E, %3Ci%3EBruceGlen%3C%2Fi%3E, %3Ci%3EColin+LoCascio%3C%2Fi%3E, %3Ci%3EKGL%3C%2Fi%3E, %3Ci%3EMelke%3C%2Fi%3E, %3Ci%3EPrivate+Policy%3C%2Fi%3E, %3Ci%3ESukeina%3C%2Fi%3E and %3Ci%3ETia+%3C%2Fi%3E%3Ci%3EAdeola%3C%2Fi%3E. These designers are flipping the script on traditional fashion - innovating everything from sustainable fabrics and inclusive designs, to new platforms for participation - and changing the industry and the planet for the better. Exclusive experiences from select designers include several innovative expressions celebrating Fashion Week.

Calling all New Yorkers!

Designer Colin LoCascio will host an open casting for his first fashion show this season. Individuals can take part in a once in a lifetime opportunity to walk the runway, with all entrants welcomed! Interested participants can find more information and how to enter on Colin LoCascio’s Instagram page.

This OR That:

Consumers will be invited to crowdsource a BruceGlen garment by voting for their favorite item on Instagram - with the winning look unveiled during their runway show.

Consumers will have an opportunity to win tickets1 to these shows as well as access The Afterpay Xperience, an immersive takeover of Spring Studio’s ground floor celebrating the future of fashion. The Afterpay Xperience will feature show viewing parties, runway-inspired photo moments, a customization station for deadstock garments, a fashion cafe hosted by Bluestone Lane, DJs and more. All activities encourage customers to step into - and own - their personal style.

Additionally for the first time ever, Afterpay will host NYFW Afterclass with Colin LoCascio, a live, interactive workshop featuring designer, Colin LoCascio and entertainment journalist and fashion insider, Zanna Roberts Rassi. In this session, LoCascio and Rassi will work with NYC fashion students, including the High School of Fashion Industries, to reimagine the fashion industry by creating a sustainable look using deadstock fabric from LoCascio’s upcoming Spring/Summer 2023 line. These next generation designers will recreate LoCascio’s signature floral appliques live at Spring Studios - showcasing the beauty, innovation and opportunities in sustainable fashion.

NYFW: The Talks - The Future of Fashion

On February 13th, Afterpay and IMG will present the Future of Fashion presented by Afterpay. An expert panel will discuss fashion technology and innovation featuring Natalie McGrath, VP of Marketing at Afterpay; Lior Cole, American Fashion Model and Web3 Entrepreneur; Leila Mashouf, Co-Founder and CTO of Rubi Labs; and Matt Choon, CEO and Founder of Bowery Showroom; with moderator Nikki Ogunnaike, Senior Digital Director of Harper’s Bazaar. This session will be hosted at Spring Studios on February 13th at 4pm ET for invited guests.

More information on how to attend events at RunwayX by Afterpay and The Afterpay Xperience can be found at https%3A%2F%2Fnyfw.com%2Fafterpay%2F.

About Afterpay

Afterpay is transforming the way we pay by allowing anyone to buy products immediately and pay over time - enabling simple, transparent and responsible spending. We are on a mission to power an economy in which everyone wins.

Afterpay is offered by thousands of the world’s favorite retailers and used by millions of active global customers. Afterpay is currently available in Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United States and the United Kingdom, France, Italy and Spain, where it is known as Clearpay. Afterpay is a wholly owned subsidiary of Block, Inc. (NYSE: SQ).

1 Details on opportunity to win tickets will be provided to consumers who attend the Afterpay lobby experience

