PRINCETON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 94 stocks valued at a total of $225.00Mil. The top holdings were

According to GuruFocus data, these were PRINCETON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 32,206-share investment in NYSE:ABT. Previously, the stock had a 1.36% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $106.59 during the quarter.

On 01/31/2023, Abbott Laboratories traded for a price of $109.955 per share and a market cap of $191.71Bil. The stock has returned -12.22% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Abbott Laboratories has a price-earnings ratio of 28.12, a price-book ratio of 5.37, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.29, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.87 and a price-sales ratio of 4.44.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 73,130-share investment in NAS:CMCSA. Previously, the stock had a 1.11% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $37.39 during the quarter.

On 01/31/2023, Comcast Corp traded for a price of $39.3171 per share and a market cap of $169.98Bil. The stock has returned -19.23% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Comcast Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 33.07, a price-book ratio of 2.10, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 20.67, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.62 and a price-sales ratio of 1.44.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.75, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

PRINCETON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC reduced their investment in NAS:META by 16,485 shares. The trade had a 1.03% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $162.08.

On 01/31/2023, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $148.7801 per share and a market cap of $390.13Bil. The stock has returned -52.45% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 14.18, a price-book ratio of 3.20, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.53, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.50 and a price-sales ratio of 3.45.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.39, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

PRINCETON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:V by 11,174 shares. The trade had a 0.85% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $203.49.

On 01/31/2023, Visa Inc traded for a price of $229.51 per share and a market cap of $482.38Bil. The stock has returned 2.21% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Visa Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 32.10, a price-book ratio of 13.13, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.06, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 24.77 and a price-sales ratio of 16.17.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

PRINCETON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC reduced their investment in NAS:QRVO by 16,166 shares. The trade had a 0.59% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $96.68000000000001.

On 01/31/2023, Qorvo Inc traded for a price of $108.09 per share and a market cap of $10.96Bil. The stock has returned -21.55% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Qorvo Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 16.97, a price-book ratio of 2.55, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.87, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.46 and a price-sales ratio of 2.59.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.69, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

