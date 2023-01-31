KCM INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 389 stocks valued at a total of $2.32Bil. The top holdings were

According to GuruFocus data, these were KCM INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, KCM INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC bought 49,922 shares of ARCA:VOX for a total holding of 268,004. The trade had a 0.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $95.09999999999999.

On 01/31/2023, Vanguard Communication Services ETF traded for a price of $94.31999999999999 per share and a market cap of $2.73Bil. The stock has returned -25.32% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a price-book ratio of 2.06.

During the quarter, KCM INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC bought 7,847 shares of NYSE:ELV for a total holding of 17,225. The trade had a 0.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $478.49.

On 01/31/2023, Elevance Health Inc traded for a price of $497.51 per share and a market cap of $118.82Bil. The stock has returned 13.79% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Elevance Health Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.07, a price-book ratio of 3.27, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.37, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.00 and a price-sales ratio of 0.77.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, KCM INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC bought 54,370 shares of NAS:AMD for a total holding of 75,733. The trade had a 0.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $85.15000000000001.

On 01/31/2023, Advanced Micro Devices Inc traded for a price of $74.68000000000001 per share and a market cap of $120.41Bil. The stock has returned -34.61% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Advanced Micro Devices Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 44.72, a price-book ratio of 2.21, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.84 and a price-sales ratio of 4.82.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.56, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

KCM INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:PGX by 285,845 shares. The trade had a 0.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $12.42.

On 01/31/2023, Invesco Preferred ETF traded for a price of $12.635 per share and a market cap of $5.01Bil. The stock has returned -6.75% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco Preferred ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 4.52 and a price-book ratio of 0.66.

The guru sold out of their 42,712-share investment in NYSE:TSM. Previously, the stock had a 0.15% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $82.65000000000001 during the quarter.

On 01/31/2023, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd traded for a price of $91.72 per share and a market cap of $475.66Bil. The stock has returned -23.70% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 14.09, a price-book ratio of 4.69, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.04, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.28 and a price-sales ratio of 6.15.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.68, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

