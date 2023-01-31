CABOT WEALTH MANAGEMENT INC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

PO BOX 150 SALEM, MA 01970

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 145 stocks valued at a total of $593.00Mil. The top holdings were

According to GuruFocus data, these were CABOT WEALTH MANAGEMENT INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

CABOT WEALTH MANAGEMENT INC reduced their investment in NAS:MBB by 61,937 shares. The trade had a 0.95% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $96.75.

On 01/31/2023, iShares MBS ETF traded for a price of $95.73999999999999 per share and a market cap of $25.42Bil. The stock has returned -7.62% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 90,011 shares in ARCA:SCHO, giving the stock a 0.73% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $48.77 during the quarter.

On 01/31/2023, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF traded for a price of $48.59 per share and a market cap of $12.90Bil. The stock has returned -2.48% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

CABOT WEALTH MANAGEMENT INC reduced their investment in ARCA:USFR by 87,965 shares. The trade had a 0.7% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.12.

On 01/31/2023, WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund traded for a price of $50.27 per share and a market cap of $7.37Bil. The stock has returned 2.22% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 18.91 and a price-book ratio of 27.34.

The guru established a new position worth 49,167 shares in NYSE:NKE, giving the stock a 0.6899999999999999% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $107.65 during the quarter.

On 01/31/2023, Nike Inc traded for a price of $127.5734 per share and a market cap of $197.81Bil. The stock has returned -13.35% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Nike Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 35.94, a price-book ratio of 12.95, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.23, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 26.98 and a price-sales ratio of 4.14.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, CABOT WEALTH MANAGEMENT INC bought 21,701 shares of BATS:VFMO for a total holding of 119,496. The trade had a 0.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $112.34.

On 01/31/2023, Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF traded for a price of $118.21 per share and a market cap of $284.30Mil. The stock has returned -0.88% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a price-book ratio of 3.07.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.