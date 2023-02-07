First and only high-power mobile fuel cell power system on-site at FCHEA show



Lindon, Utah, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renewable Innovations ( REII) has been invited to display its high-power mobile fuel cell power system, the Mobile Energy Command – Hydrogen (MEC- H), at the Fuel Cell and Hydrogen Energy Association (FCHEA) show at the Long Beach Convention Center on February 7-8, 2023.

Attendees at the event will be able to tour this first-to-market mobile hydrogen power system and see the power integration inside a zero-carbon, green power solution. This mobile power plant has validated the use of Hydrogen to deliver substantial power in any location at any time, completely independent from utility power. The MEC-H recently provided power for the Rebelle Rally, the all-women’s car rally, in the deserts of Nevada and California. Packing enough energy to power seventy-five homes, the MEC- H charged the on-course EVs, support EVs, as well as the General Motors Brightdrop all-electric cargo van – all in the middle of the desert with no grid power. The only output of this system is a small amount of potable water.

“We’re excited to be featured in this major industry event. It’s a wonderful opportunity for leaders in our industry to see first-hand Hydrogen and Hydrogen Fuel Cells in a working power system,” noted Robert Mount, CEO and Co-founder, Renewable Innovations. “It’s one thing to talk about solutions, but when you see it in action, it dramatically increases your understanding of Hydrogen’s potential for large scale green power.”

Since the system is powered by Hydrogen Fuel Cells, there are minimal moving parts – which means that the systems are not only green, but also quiet with no carbon footprint. This is ideal for nearly any use case, from community events and data centers to first responders and military front lines, to replace diesel power and provide rapid, grid-free charging.

Renewable Innovations’ is truly accelerating the move to a Hydrogen future with their vision and products,” added Frank Wolak, President, Fuel Cell and Hydrogen Energy Association (FCHEA), managers of the Seminar. “The industry leaders in the Hydrogen and Fuel Cell space attending will appreciate Renewable Innovations’ technical expertise and capability to bring these innovative products to market.”

About Renewable Innovations Renewable Innovations is accelerating the growth and opportunities within the renewable economy. Their team of industry leaders brings extensive experience and invaluable connections across the Renewable, Hydrogen, and Alternative Energy sectors. Along with their partners, investors, and clients, they are making major technological advancements with products and solutions to lead the world into a new and exciting carbon-free future. Learn more at Renewable-Innovations.com. Lynn Barney Chief Financial Officer [email protected]

