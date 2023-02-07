MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) today announced that for the eighth consecutive year it has been named to the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI), which tracks the performance of public companies that report gender-related data.

The reference index measures gender equality across five pillars: leadership and talent pipeline, equal pay and gender pay parity, inclusive culture, anti-sexual harassment policies, and external brand.

“Realizing the potential of women in the workplace by reinforcing an inclusive culture, growing careers and developing leaders is directly aligned to MetLife’s purpose of building more confident futures for all,” said MetLife Chief Human Resources Officer Susan Podlogar. “Our focus on gender equity is part of our company’s broader commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, which we believe creates an environment where our employees are energized to drive innovation for our customers and other stakeholders.”

As part of MetLife’s 2030+Diversity%2C+Equity+and+Inclusion+Commitments, MetLife is addressing the needs of the underserved and underrepresented through a mix of investments, products and services, supply chain, volunteering, and community efforts. Gender is among MetLife’s diversity, equity and inclusion focus areas, and in support:

MetLife is a member of the UN Global Compact’s (UNGC) Target Gender Equality Initiative, a gender-equality accelerator program for companies that have signed on to the UNGC.

MetLife is executing the UN Women’s Empowerment Principles through time-bound action plans aimed at building a workplace that works for all.

MetLife is part of WEConnect International, an organization committed to enabling women business owners to compete in the global marketplace.

