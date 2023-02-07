Ameriprise Financial Inc., (NYSE AMP) today announced that 259 of the firm’s financial advisors were named to the Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Management Teams list. Forbes recognizes the industry’s top advisors according to several factors, which include quality of their practices, professionalism and success in the business. The rankings are finalized based on data provided by thousands of the nation’s most productive advisors.

“We congratulate the advisors who have earned their place on thisacclaimed Forbes list,” said Bill Williams, Executive Vice President of the firm’s independent channel. “It’s well-deserved recognition. These advisors work tirelessly on behalf of clients – helping them plan for and achieve their biggest goals in life. We’re proud to partner with them and celebrate their achievements.”

“As a firm, we are proud to see continued recognition of our advisors for their unwavering commitment to serving their clients,” said Pat O’Connell, Executive Vice President of the firm’s branch and financial institutions channels. “We have an outstanding team at Ameriprise that is hyper-focused on providing the guidance and services needed to prepare for long-term success that is crafted specifically for each client’s goals and needs.”

At Ameriprise+Financial, we have been helping people feel confident about their financial future for more than 125 years. With extensive investment advice, asset management and insurance capabilities and a nationwide network of approximately 10,000 financial advisors, we have the strength and expertise to serve the full range of individual and institutional investors' financial needs.

Source: Forbes, “Best-in-State Wealth Advisors” Jan. 12, 2023

The 2023 Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Management Teams list is developed by SHOOK Research and is created using an algorithm that includes both qualitative (in-person, virtual and telephone due diligence meetings; client impact; industry experience; review of best practices and compliance records; and firm nominations) and quantitative (assets under management and revenue generated for their firms) data. Certain awards include a demographic component to qualify. Investment performance is not a criterion because client objectives and risk tolerances vary, and advisors rarely have audited performance reports. This ranking is based on the opinions of SHOOK Research, LLC, is not indicative of future performance or representative of any one client’s experience and is based on data from the previous calendar year. Forbes magazine and SHOOK Research do not receive compensation in exchange for placement on the ranking. For more information: www.SHOOKresearch.com. SHOOK is a registered trademark of SHOOK Research, LLC.

