Moody's Named to Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for Fourth Consecutive Year

1 hours ago
Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO)

NYSE:MCO, Financial) today announced that it has been included in the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI) for the fourth year in a row. Moody’s was recognized for championing gender equality in its workplace and in the global business community.

“Gender equality is a crucial component of our work culture and business strategy that enables us to create better value for our people, customers, and shareholders,” said Francisco Martinez-Garcia, Chief Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Officer at Moody’s. “Our culture embraces courageous conversations on an array of topics, including diversity. We use those insights to expand our policies, benefits, and talent programs to build a workforce where women and other diverse groups can ascend into leadership positions and impact every aspect of our business.”

Moody’s implements a wide range of programs to advance gender equality in its workplace and communities. Its employee initiatives aim to advance women into leadership positions and ease the transition for working mothers re-entering the workforce. Moody’s community efforts also provide women entrepreneurs with resources, tools, and guidance to help them grow their small businesses.

Additionally, Moody’s publishes research and insights on gender, including the 2022 “Breaking+the+Bias” report, which outlined the importance of gender equality in transforming economies, finance, and business. The report identified $22 billion in 2021 bond issuance linked to projects tied to achieving gender equality and female empowerment. It also found that if policies like paid family leave, childcare subsidies, and universal pre-kindergarten could increase U.S. women’s workforce participation to match that of other developed nations, U.S. GDP would increase by $1 trillion over the following decade.

The Bloomberg GEI is a weighted reference index that measures and tracks the performance of public companies across five pillars: leadership and talent, equal pay and gender pay parity, inclusive culture, anti-sexual harassment policies, and external brand. The index is designed to help investors direct capital to companies committed to supporting gender equality through proactive policies and transparency.

The GEI recognition underscores Moody’s contribution to Sustainable+Development+Goal+%28SDG%29+5 on gender equality in the United Nations’ 2030 agenda.

For more information on Moody’s sustainability efforts, please visit www.moodys.com%2Fsustainability.

ABOUT MOODY’S CORPORATION

Moody’s (NYSE: MCO) is a global integrated risk assessment firm that empowers organizations to make better decisions. Its data, analytical solutions and insights help decision-makers identify opportunities and manage the risks of doing business with others. We believe that greater transparency, more informed decisions, and fair access to information open the door to shared progress. With approximately 14,000 employees in more than 40 countries, Moody’s combines international presence with local expertise and over a century of experience in financial markets.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230131005741/en/

