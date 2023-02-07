Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM), the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home furnishings retailer, announced today that the company is included in the 2023 Bloomberg Gender-Equity Index (GEI). Williams-Sonoma, Inc. is one of 483 companies across 45 countries and regions to join the 2023 Bloomberg GEI, which measures gender equality of companies across five pillars: leadership & talent pipeline, equal pay & gender pay parity, inclusive culture, anti-sexual harassment policies, and external brand. Companies included on this year’s index scored at or above a global threshold established by Bloomberg to reflect disclosure and the achievement or adoption of best-in-class statistics and policies.

“Investing in equality continues to be a priority at all levels and in all aspects of our business,” said Laura Alber, President and CEO of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. “We are proud to be one of the only home retailers included in the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for the third year in a row, and we are hopeful the efforts recognized by this distinction inspire the retail industry to join us in our commitment to equality.”

"Congratulations to the companies that are included in the 2023 GEI," said Peter T. Grauer, Chairman of Bloomberg and Founding Chairman of the U.S. 30% Club. "We continue to see an increase in both interest and membership globally, reflecting a shared goal of transparency in gender-related metrics.”

To learn more about Williams-Sonoma, Inc.’s sustainability efforts, please visit: https%3A%2F%2Fsustainability.williams-sonomainc.com%2F.

For more information on the Bloomberg GEI, please visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bloomberg.com%2Fgei.

ABOUT WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. is the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer. The company’s products, representing distinct merchandise strategies — Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, Pottery Barn Teen, West Elm, Williams Sonoma Home, Rejuvenation, and Mark and Graham — are marketed through e-commerce websites, direct-mail catalogs and retail stores. These brands are also part of The Key Rewards, our loyalty and credit card program that offers members exclusive benefits across the Williams-Sonoma family of brands. We operate in the U.S., Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom, offer international shipping to customers worldwide, and have unaffiliated franchisees that operate stores in the Middle East, the Philippines, Mexico, South Korea and India, as well as e-commerce websites in certain locations. We are also proud to be a leader in our industry with our Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) efforts. Our company is Good By Design — we’ve deeply ingrained sustainability into our business. From our factories to your home, we’re united in a shared purpose to care for our people and our planet.

For more information on our ESG efforts, please visit: https%3A%2F%2Fsustainability.williams-sonomainc.com%2F

WSM-PR

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230131006080/en/