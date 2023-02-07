HF Foods Provides Update to Shareholders

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HF Foods Group Inc. ( HFFG), a leading food distributor to Asian restaurants across the United States (“HF Foods” or the “Company”), announced today that the Company has filed its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, and its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The Company believes that it is now in full compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1), which requires timely filing of all required periodic reports with the SEC.

The Company intends to timely file its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 no later than March 16, 2023.

About HF Foods Group Inc.

HF Foods Group Inc., headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, is a leading marketer and distributor of fresh produce, frozen and dry food, and non-food products to primarily Asian/Chinese restaurants and other foodservice customers throughout the United States. With 18 distribution centers strategically located throughout the nation, HF Foods aims to supply the increasing demand for Asian American restaurant cuisine. With more than 15,000 established customers in 46 states, and strong relations with growers and suppliers of food products in the US, South America and China, HF Foods is able to offer fresh, high-quality specialty restaurant foods and supplies at economical prices to its large and growing base of customers. For more information, please visit www.hffoodsgroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this news release other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements which contain our current expectations about our future results. We have attempted to identify any forward-looking statements by using words such as “believes,” “intends,” and other similar expressions. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in all of our forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company’s actual results, events or financial positions to differ materially from those included within or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, risks that the Company may not regain compliance with Nasdaq continued listing requirements relating to the Company’s annual meeting of stockholders within any applicable grace period, the risk that the Company will be unable to submit a plan to regain compliance to Nasdaq before any applicable due date or that any such plan may not be accepted by Nasdaq, statements of assumption underlying any of the foregoing, and other factors disclosed under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and other filings with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to disclose any revision to these forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Inquiries:

[email protected]

(404) 836-0852

