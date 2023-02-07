Bruker Announces Date and Time of Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Webcast

Bruker+Corporation (Nasdaq: BRKR) today announced it will report fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 financial results before market opening on Thursday, February 9, 2023. The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time to discuss the results and current business trends.

To listen to the webcast, investors can go to https%3A%2F%2Fir.bruker.com and click on the “Q4 2022 Earnings Webcast” hyperlink in the “Events & Presentations” section. A slide presentation will be referenced during the webcast and will be posted to the Company’s website shortly before the webcast begins.

Investors can also listen to the earnings webcast via telephone by dialing 1-888-437-2685 (U.S. toll free) or +1-412-317-6702 (international) and referencing “Bruker’s Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call”.

Bruker is enabling investors to pre-register for the earnings conference call so that they can expedite their entry into the call and avoid the need to wait for a live operator. In order to pre-register for the call, investors can visit https%3A%2F%2Fdpregister.com%2Fsreg%2F10175231%2Ff5bb11abd5 and enter their contact information. Investors will then be issued a personalized phone number and PIN to dial into the live conference call. Individuals can pre-register any time prior to the start of the conference call on February 9.

A telephone replay of the conference call will be available by dialing 1-877-344-7529 (U.S. toll free) or +1-412-317-0088 (international) and entering replay access code: 3734516. The replay will be available beginning one hour after the end of the conference call through March 9, 2023.

About Bruker Corporation (Nasdaq: BRKR)

Bruker is enabling scientists to make breakthrough discoveries and develop new applications that improve the quality of human life. Bruker’s high-performance scientific instruments and high-value analytical and diagnostic solutions enable scientists to explore life and materials at molecular, cellular, and microscopic levels. In close cooperation with our customers, Bruker is enabling innovation, improved productivity, and customer success in life science molecular research, in applied and pharma applications, in microscopy and nanoanalysis, and in industrial applications, as well as in cell biology, preclinical imaging, clinical phenomics and proteomics research and clinical microbiology. For more information, please visit: www.bruker.com.

