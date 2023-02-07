Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE: HCC) (“Warrior” or the “Company”), today published its 2022 Corporate Responsibility Report.

In 2022, Warrior began a year-long review collaborating with stakeholders and industry experts to develop a comprehensive environmental, social and governance (ESG) roadmap for the future.

This comprehensive review included developing science-based goals to lower our carbon footprint by reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and our consumption of natural resources. The targets established include:

50% reduction in GHG emissions by 2030

25% water usage reduction by 2030

“We understand that lowering our environmental impact, effective governance, and strong community partnerships leads to a better future, not only for the Company, but for all stakeholders,” said Walter J. Scheller, III, Chief Executive Officer of Warrior.

The Company is focused on a long-term ESG strategy to improve environmental performance, foster a diverse and equitable workforce and provide jobs to support the local economy, while supplying the steel industry with premium metallurgical (“met”) coal to build the future.

More information about Warrior’s sustainability efforts can be found on our website, where the Company’s 2022 Corporate Responsibility Report is available for download.

About Warrior

Warrior is a U.S.-based, environmentally and socially minded supplier to the global steel industry. It is dedicated to mining non-thermal met coal used as a critical component of steel production by metal manufacturers in Europe, South America and Asia. Warrior is a large-scale, low-cost producer and exporter of premium quality met coals, also known as hard-coking coal (HCC), operating highly efficient longwall operations in its underground mines based in Alabama. The HCC that Warrior produces from the Blue Creek coal seam contains very low sulfur, has strong coking properties and is of similar quality to coal referred to as the premium HCC produced in Australia. The premium nature of Warrior’s HCC makes it ideally suited as a base feed coal for steel makers and results in price realizations near S&P Global Platts Index price. For more information, please visit www.warriormetcoal.com

