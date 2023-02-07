StepStone Group to Present at the BofA Securities Financial Services Conference

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StepStone Group Inc. ( STEP) today announced that Mike McCabe, Head of Strategy, is scheduled to present at the BofA Securities Financial Services Conference on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at 3:20 pm ET. A live webcast and replay will be accessible through the StepStone website at https://shareholders.stepstonegroup.com.

About StepStone

StepStone Group Inc. ( STEP) is a global private markets investment firm focused on providing customized investment solutions and advisory, data and administrative services to its clients. As of September 30, 2022, StepStone was responsible for approximately $602 billion of total capital, including $135 billion of assets under management. StepStone's clients include some of the world's largest public and private defined benefit and defined contribution pension funds, sovereign wealth funds and insurance companies, as well as prominent endowments, foundations, family offices and private wealth clients, which include high-net-worth and mass affluent individuals. StepStone partners with its clients to develop and build private markets portfolios designed to meet their specific objectives across the private equity, infrastructure, private debt and real estate asset classes.

Contacts

Shareholder Relations:
Seth Weiss
[email protected]
1-212-351-6106

Media:
Brian Ruby / Chris Gillick, ICR
[email protected]
1-203-682-8268


