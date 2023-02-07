Essex Property Trust Recognized in Newsweek's 2023 List of America's Most Responsible Companies and Bloomberg's 2023 Gender-Equality Index

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (

NYSE:ESS, Financial) (the “Company”) announced today that it has been named to Newsweek’s 2023 list of America’s Most Responsible Companies in addition to being recognized in the 2023 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index.

For the third consecutive year, Essex was ranked in Newsweek’s list of America’s Most Responsible Companies, a list comprised of 500 of the nation’s largest public corporations. Notably, Essex was ranked 1st among the multifamily REIT’s who made the list. The ranking focuses on a holistic view of corporate responsibility that considers all three pillars of ESG: Environment, Social and Corporate Governance. The full list can be found at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.newsweek.com%2Frankings%2Famericas-most-responsible-companies-2023.

Further, the Company also announced that it joins 483 other companies as a member of the 2023 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI), a modified market capitalization-weighted index developed to gauge the performance of public companies dedicated to reporting gender-related data. It is the Company’s second year making the list. This reference index measures gender equality across five pillars: leadership & talent pipeline, equal pay & gender pay parity, inclusive culture, anti-sexual harassment policies, and external brand. More information on the GEI can be found here: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bloomberg.com%2Fgei%2Fresources%2F.

“We are pleased to be recognized once again as leaders in corporate social responsibility by both Newsweek and Bloomberg. It is an honor to be recognized along other esteemed companies who are committed to striving for excellence in all aspects of environmental, social, and corporate governance best practices,” commented Michael J. Schall, president and CEO of the Company.

Details of the Company’s ESG efforts, achievements, and ongoing goals can be found in our most recent Corporate+Social+Responsibility+Report.

About Essex Property Trust, Inc.

Essex Property Trust, Inc., an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 253 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development. Additional information about the Company can be found on the Company’s website at www.essex.com.

