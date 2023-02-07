Shahmir Khaliq, Global Head of Treasury and Trade Solutions (TTS) at Citigroup, will present at the Credit Suisse Financial Services Forum on Tuesday, February 14th. The presentation is expected to begin at approximately 9:25 a.m. (Eastern). A live webcast will be available at http%3A%2F%2Fwww.citigroup.com%2Fciti%2Finvestor. A replay and transcript of the webcast will be available shortly after the event.

