KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (the “Company” or “KREF”) (NYSE: KREF) today announced the tax treatment of its 2022 common stock and 6.50% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the “Series A Preferred Stock”) dividends. The following table summarizes KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc.’s common stock and Series A Preferred Stock dividend payments for the tax year ended December 31, 2022:
|Tax Treatment of 2022 Common Stock Dividends
|Record Date
|Payment Date
|Cash Distribution
|Adjustment
|Dividend(1)
|Ordinary Dividends(2)
|Qualified Dividends
|Capital Gain Dividends
|December 31, 2021
|January 14, 2022
|
$0.43
|
($0.23)
|
$0.20
|
$0.20000
|
$0.00000
$0.00000
|March 31, 2022
|April 15, 2022
|
$0.43
|
$0.00
|
$0.43
|
$0.43000
|
$0.00000
$0.00000
|June 30, 2022
|July 15, 2022
|
$0.43
|
$0.00
|
$0.43
|
$0.43000
|
$0.00000
$0.00000
|September 30, 2022
|October 14, 2022
|
$0.43
|
$0.00
|
$0.43
|
$0.43000
|
$0.00000
$0.00000
|December 30, 2022
|January 13, 2023
|
$0.43
|
($0.18)
|
$0.25
|
$0.25000
|
$0.00000
$0.00000
|
$2.15
|
($0.41)
|
$1.74
|
$1.74000
|
$0.00000
$0.00000
|
(1)
Pursuant to IRC Section 857(b)(9), cash distributions made on January 13, 2023 with a record date of December 30, 2022 are treated as received by shareholders on December 31, 2022 to the extent of 2022 earnings and profits.
|
(2)
Ordinary dividends may be eligible for the 20% deduction applicable to “qualified REIT dividends” under IRC Section 199A(b)(1)(B). Stockholders are encouraged to consult with their own tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of the Company's distributions.
|Tax Treatment of 2022 Series A Preferred Stock Dividends
|Record Date
|Payment Date
|Cash Distribution
|Adjustment
|Dividend
|Ordinary Dividends(1)
|Qualified Dividends
|Capital Gain Dividends
|February 28, 2022
|March 15, 2022
|
$0.41
|
$0.00
|
$0.41
|
$0.40625
|
$0.00000
$0.00000
|May 31, 2022
|June 15, 2022
|
$0.41
|
$0.00
|
$0.41
|
$0.40625
|
$0.00000
$0.00000
|August 31, 2022
|September 15, 2022
|
$0.41
|
$0.00
|
$0.41
|
$0.40625
|
$0.00000
$0.00000
|November 30, 2022
|December 15, 2022
|
$0.41
|
$0.00
|
$0.41
|
$0.40625
|
$0.00000
$0.00000
|
$1.63
|
$0.00
|
$1.63
|
$1.62500
|
$0.00000
$0.00000
|
(1)
Ordinary dividends may be eligible for the 20% deduction applicable to “qualified REIT dividends” under IRC Section 199A(b)(1)(B). Stockholders are encouraged to consult with their own tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of the Company's distributions.
About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc.
KREF is a real estate finance company that focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate properties. KREF is externally managed and advised by an affiliate of KKR & Co. Inc. For additional information about KREF, please visit its website at www.kkrreit.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230131006063/en/Also check out: (Free Trial)
- High Yield Dividend Stocks in Gurus' Portfolio
- Top dividend stocks of Warren Buffett
- Top dividend stocks of George Soros