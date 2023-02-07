Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) today announced that it has been selected for the 2023 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI), a global index of public companies committed to supporting gender equality through policy development, representation and transparency.

This is the fifth consecutive year Radian has been named to the prestigious index. Radian is one of 484 global companies – headquartered in 45 countries and spanning 11 sectors and 54 industries – to be selected for this year’s index.

“We are humbled to receive this acknowledgement of our steadfast commitment to advancing equality in the workplace,” said Chief Executive Officer Rick Thornberry. “Our inclusion on Bloomberg’s GEI for the past five years is a testament to Radian’s organization-wide dedication to creating a more diverse, equitable, and inclusive company, and we look forward to continuing to prioritize this critical work in the years to come.”

The GEI measures gender equality across five pillars: leadership and talent pipeline, equal pay and gender pay parity, inclusive culture, anti-sexual harassment policies and external brand. Companies are rated on both their level of disclosure of gender-related data and their performance in each of these categories.

“Thank you to all the companies that submitted for the first time, and those that continue to submit,” said Peter T. Grauer, Chairman of Bloomberg. “Your involvement and transparency help to push the needle forward, creating a workplace that better reflects our world.”

Through disclosure of gender-related metrics using the GEI framework, the firms included in the 2023 GEI have provided a comprehensive look at their investment in workplace gender equality and the communities in which they operate. Radian was included in this year’s index for scoring above the GEI Score threshold established by Bloomberg to reflect a high level of disclosure and overall performance across the framework’s five pillars.

This recognition follows the December+2022+release+of+Radian%26rsquo%3Bs+inaugural+Diversity%2C+Equity+and+Inclusions+%28DEI%29+Annual+Report, which provides an in-depth review of the organization’s DEI strategy, practices, and reporting metrics in addition to its future plans.

Radian’s dedication to DEI is a component of its broader Corporate+Responsibility+Program, which focuses on supporting the company’s commitment to the environment, health and safety, corporate social responsibility, corporate governance, equity, sustainability and other public policy matters that are relevant to the organization and its operations.

More information about Radian's corporate responsibility initiatives can be found at radian.com/who-we-are/corporate-responsibility. To learn more about the GEI, please visit the GEI website.

About Radian

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) is ensuring the American dream of homeownership responsibly and sustainably through products and services that include industry-leading mortgage insurance and a comprehensive suite of mortgage, risk, title, valuation, asset management and other real estate services. We are powered by technology, informed by data and driven to deliver new and better ways to transact and manage risk. Visit radian.com+and homegenius.com to learn more about how Radian and its pioneering homegenius platform are building a smarter future for mortgage and real estate services.

