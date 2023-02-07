Casey's Issues Business Update

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (“Casey’s” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CASY), one of the leading convenience store chains in the United States, today issued the following business update in advance of its participation in a “non-deal” roadshow:

Third quarter to date performance remains consistent with our expectations for the full year. Specifically, same-store inside sales for the quarter are in the lower half of our annual range of a 5-7% increase. Same-store fuel gallons for the quarter are near the low end of the annual range of a flat to 2% increase. Third quarter to date fuel margins (cpg) are similar to our reported second quarter fuel margins. Excluding the non-recurring item below, total operating expense growth is expected to be near the low end of the annual range of a 9-10% increase.

During the quarter the company received an approximately $15 million one-time payment from the resolution of certain legal matters. These proceeds will be recorded as a reduction to operating expense in the quarter and they were not included in the previous operating expense guidance for the third quarter or the fiscal year.

Casey%26rsquo%3Bs is a Fortune 500 company (Nasdaq: CASY) operating over 2,400 convenience+stores. Founded more than 50 years ago, the company has grown to become the third-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States. Casey’s provides freshly prepared foods, quality+fuel and friendly service at its locations. Guests can enjoy pizza, donuts, other assorted bakery+items, and a wide selection of beverages and snacks. Learn more and order online at www.caseys.com, or in the mobile app.

