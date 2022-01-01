Dynex Capital, Inc. (“Dynex” or the “Company”) (NYSE: DX) today announced the tax treatment of common stock and preferred stock dividends declared in 2022.

Dividend Tax Information

We are providing the information below to assist shareholders with their tax reporting requirements relating to the dividend distributions by Dynex. Shareholders should review the 2022 tax statements and/or Forms 1099 that they receive from their brokerage firms to ensure that the dividend distribution information reported on such statements conforms to the information set forth in this press release.

Dynex Capital, Inc. Common Stock (CUSIP 26817Q886)

Record Date Payment

Date Dividends per

Share (1) Ordinary

Income Capital Gain

Distribution Nondividend

Distributions Section 199A

Dividends 11/21/22 12/01/22 $ 0.13 $ 0.0718221 $ 0.00 $ 0.0581779 $ 0.0718221 10/21/22 11/01/22 $ 0.13 $ 0.0718221 $ 0.00 $ 0.0581779 $ 0.0718221 09/23/22 10/03/22 $ 0.13 $ 0.0718221 $ 0.00 $ 0.0581779 $ 0.0718221 08/22/22 09/01/22 $ 0.13 $ 0.0718221 $ 0.00 $ 0.0581779 $ 0.0718221 07/22/22 08/01/22 $ 0.13 $ 0.0718221 $ 0.00 $ 0.0581779 $ 0.0718221 06/24/22 07/01/22 $ 0.13 $ 0.0718221 $ 0.00 $ 0.0581779 $ 0.0718221 05/23/22 06/01/22 $ 0.13 $ 0.0718221 $ 0.00 $ 0.0581779 $ 0.0718221 04/22/22 05/02/22 $ 0.13 $ 0.0718221 $ 0.00 $ 0.0581779 $ 0.0718221 03/22/22 04/01/22 $ 0.13 $ 0.0718221 $ 0.00 $ 0.0581779 $ 0.0718221 02/22/22 03/01/22 $ 0.13 $ 0.0718221 $ 0.00 $ 0.0581779 $ 0.0718221 01/24/22 02/01/22 $ 0.13 $ 0.0718221 $ 0.00 $ 0.0581779 $ 0.0718221 $ 1.43 $ 0.7900431 $ 0.00 $ 0.6399569 $ 0.7900431

(1) The dividend distribution to common stockholders of record as of December 23, 2022 of $0.13 per common share, which was paid on January 3, 2023, will be reported on Form 1099-DIV for 2023.

Dynex Capital, Inc. Series C Preferred Stock (CUSIP 26817Q878)

Record Date Payment

Date Dividends per

Share Ordinary

Income Capital Gain

Distribution Nondividend

Distributions Section

199A

Dividends 10/01/22 10/17/22 $ 0.431250 $ 0.431250 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.431250 07/01/22 07/15/22 $ 0.431250 $ 0.431250 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.431250 04/01/22 04/15/22 $ 0.431250 $ 0.431250 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.431250 01/01/22 01/18/22 $ 0.431250 $ 0.431250 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.431250 $ 1.725000 $ 1.725000 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 1.725000

Tax Disclaimer

The information above should not be construed as tax advice and is not a substitute for careful tax planning and analysis. Shareholders should consult their tax advisors regarding the specific federal, state, local, foreign, and other tax consequences to them regarding their ownership of shares of the Company’s common and preferred stock.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc. is a financial services company committed to ethical stewardship of stakeholders' capital; employing comprehensive risk management and disciplined capital allocation to generate dividend income and long-term total returns through the diversified financing of real estate assets in the United States. Dynex operates as a REIT and is internally managed to maximize stakeholder alignment. Additional information about Dynex Capital, Inc. is available at www.dynexcapital.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230131006097/en/

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership