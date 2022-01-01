Dynex Capital, Inc. Announces 2022 Dividend Tax Information

Dynex Capital, Inc. (“Dynex” or the “Company”) (NYSE: DX) today announced the tax treatment of common stock and preferred stock dividends declared in 2022.

Dividend Tax Information

We are providing the information below to assist shareholders with their tax reporting requirements relating to the dividend distributions by Dynex. Shareholders should review the 2022 tax statements and/or Forms 1099 that they receive from their brokerage firms to ensure that the dividend distribution information reported on such statements conforms to the information set forth in this press release.

Dynex Capital, Inc. Common Stock (CUSIP 26817Q886)

Record Date

Payment
Date

Dividends per
Share (1)

Ordinary
Income

Capital Gain
Distribution

Nondividend
Distributions

Section 199A
Dividends

11/21/22

12/01/22

$ 0.13

$ 0.0718221

$ 0.00

$ 0.0581779

$ 0.0718221

10/21/22

11/01/22

$ 0.13

$ 0.0718221

$ 0.00

$ 0.0581779

$ 0.0718221

09/23/22

10/03/22

$ 0.13

$ 0.0718221

$ 0.00

$ 0.0581779

$ 0.0718221

08/22/22

09/01/22

$ 0.13

$ 0.0718221

$ 0.00

$ 0.0581779

$ 0.0718221

07/22/22

08/01/22

$ 0.13

$ 0.0718221

$ 0.00

$ 0.0581779

$ 0.0718221

06/24/22

07/01/22

$ 0.13

$ 0.0718221

$ 0.00

$ 0.0581779

$ 0.0718221

05/23/22

06/01/22

$ 0.13

$ 0.0718221

$ 0.00

$ 0.0581779

$ 0.0718221

04/22/22

05/02/22

$ 0.13

$ 0.0718221

$ 0.00

$ 0.0581779

$ 0.0718221

03/22/22

04/01/22

$ 0.13

$ 0.0718221

$ 0.00

$ 0.0581779

$ 0.0718221

02/22/22

03/01/22

$ 0.13

$ 0.0718221

$ 0.00

$ 0.0581779

$ 0.0718221

01/24/22

02/01/22

$ 0.13

$ 0.0718221

$ 0.00

$ 0.0581779

$ 0.0718221

$ 1.43

$ 0.7900431

$ 0.00

$ 0.6399569

$ 0.7900431

(1)

The dividend distribution to common stockholders of record as of December 23, 2022 of $0.13 per common share, which was paid on January 3, 2023, will be reported on Form 1099-DIV for 2023.

Dynex Capital, Inc. Series C Preferred Stock (CUSIP 26817Q878)

Record Date

Payment
Date

Dividends per
Share

Ordinary
Income

Capital Gain
Distribution

Nondividend
Distributions

Section
199A
Dividends

10/01/22

10/17/22

$ 0.431250

$ 0.431250

$ 0.00

$ 0.00

$ 0.431250

07/01/22

07/15/22

$ 0.431250

$ 0.431250

$ 0.00

$ 0.00

$ 0.431250

04/01/22

04/15/22

$ 0.431250

$ 0.431250

$ 0.00

$ 0.00

$ 0.431250

01/01/22

01/18/22

$ 0.431250

$ 0.431250

$ 0.00

$ 0.00

$ 0.431250

$ 1.725000

$ 1.725000

$ 0.00

$ 0.00

$ 1.725000

Tax Disclaimer

The information above should not be construed as tax advice and is not a substitute for careful tax planning and analysis. Shareholders should consult their tax advisors regarding the specific federal, state, local, foreign, and other tax consequences to them regarding their ownership of shares of the Company’s common and preferred stock.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc. is a financial services company committed to ethical stewardship of stakeholders' capital; employing comprehensive risk management and disciplined capital allocation to generate dividend income and long-term total returns through the diversified financing of real estate assets in the United States. Dynex operates as a REIT and is internally managed to maximize stakeholder alignment. Additional information about Dynex Capital, Inc. is available at www.dynexcapital.com.

