Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. to Host Fiscal 2023 Second Quarter Conference Call

2 hours ago
PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2023

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE: MSGS) will host a conference call to discuss results for its fiscal second quarter ended December 31, 2022 on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The Company will issue a press release reporting its results prior to the market opening.

To participate via telephone, please dial 888-660-6386 with the conference ID number 6996895 approximately 10 minutes prior to the call. The call will also be available via webcast at investor.msgsports.com under the heading "Events."

For those who are unable to participate on the conference call, you may access a recording of the call by dialing 800-770-2030 (conference ID number 6996895). The call replay will be available from 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time, Tuesday, February 7, 2023 until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, February 14, 2023. The webcast replay will be available on the website until Tuesday, February 14, 2023.

About Madison Square Garden Sports Corp.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (MSG Sports) is a leading professional sports company, with a collection of assets that includes: the New York Knicks (NBA) and the New York Rangers (NHL); two development league teams - the Westchester Knicks (NBAGL) and the Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL); and esports teams through Counter Logic Gaming, a North American esports organization, and Knicks Gaming, an NBA 2K League franchise. MSG Sports also operates two professional sports team performance centers - the MSG Training Center in Greenburgh, NY and the CLG Performance Center in Los Angeles, CA. More information is available at www.msgsports.com.

Contacts:
Ari Danes, CFA
Investor Relations and Financial Communications
(212) 465-6072

Justin Blaber
Financial Communications
(212) 465-6109

Grace Kaminer
Investor Relations
(212) 631-5076

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/madison-square-garden-sports-corp-to-host-fiscal-2023-second-quarter-conference-call-301735308.html

SOURCE MSG SPORTS, LLC

WRITTEN BY

