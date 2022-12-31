Comerica Bank's Texas Index Rose in October

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

DALLAS, Jan. 31, 2023

DALLAS, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Comerica Texas Economic Activity Index rose at a 2.7% annualized rate in the three months through October and was up 6.4% from a year-ago.

comerica_bank_logo.jpg

Five of the index's nine components rose in October. Employment rose 58,800 in October, around the average pace of the first three quarters of last year. However, seasonally-adjusted active oil-drilling rigs fell in the month. Energy prices moderated in the second half of last year and are down from early 2022 levels. High operating costs and labor shortages are constraints on higher energy activity.

Housing starts rebounded in October, following a steep decline in the third quarter. Going forward, Texas's housing market is set to be a big drag on the state's economy, as surging mortgage interest rates and high prices sideline would-be homebuyers. House prices declined for a fourth consecutive month in October, and further declines are likely into 2023. However, price declines in the Lone Star State are likely to be shallower than in many other states due to the state's strong economic fundamentals, such as strong population and employment growth.

Texas GDP rose a sharp 8.2% annualized in the third quarter of 2022, following lackluster growth in the first half of last year. The rebound of the Comerica Texas Index in October shows the state economy entered the final quarter of 2022 on solid footing. However, high inflation, surging interest rates, a softening national economy, and weak economies outside the US will be persistent headwinds in Texas, likely holding its growth below trend in 2023.

The Comerica Texas Economic Activity Index is a monthly composite indicator of state economic activity. The Index provides a wholistic advance view of the state of Texas's economy, using economic data that are available about one quarter earlier than real GDP is released. The index is comprised of nine components: Nonfarm payroll employment, continuing claims for unemployment insurance, housing starts, house prices, industrial electricity sales, the Texas rotary rig count, foreign trade, hotel occupancy, and sales tax revenue. All data are seasonally adjusted with nominal values converted to constant dollar values as appropriate. To filter out month-to-month volatility in the index components, the index is calculated from the three-month moving averages of its components. Values for a minority of components are projected from the prior months' release due to the timing of data releases.

Comerica Bank is a subsidiary of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA), a financial services company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and strategically aligned by three business segments: The Commercial Bank, The Retail Bank and Wealth Management. Comerica focuses on relationships, and helping people and businesses be successful. In addition to Texas, Comerica Bank locations can be found in Michigan, California, Florida and Arizona. Additionally, Comerica has select businesses operating in Canada and Mexico. Comerica reported total assets of $85.4 billion as of Dec. 31, 2022.

To subscribe to our publications or for questions, contact us at [email protected]. Archives are available at www.comerica.com/insights.

favicon.png?sn=DA01782&sd=2023-01-31 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/comerica-banks-texas-index-rose-in-october-301735265.html

SOURCE Comerica Bank

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DA01782&Transmission_Id=202301311635PR_NEWS_USPR_____DA01782&DateId=20230131
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.