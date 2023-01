PR Newswire

WASHINGTON, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE: EVH), a health care company that delivers proven clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers, today announced it will release its fourth quarter 2022 financial results on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 after market close, with a conference call to follow at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Shareholders and interested participants may listen to a live broadcast of the conference call by dialing 855.940.9467 or 412.317.6034 for international callers and referencing the "Evolent Health call" 15 minutes prior to the call. An audio playback of the conference call will be available on Evolent's investor relations website, ir.evolenthealth.com, for 90 days after the call.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health (NYSE: EVH) delivers proven clinical and administrative solutions that improve whole-person health while making health care simpler and more affordable. Our solutions encompass total cost of care management, specialty care management, and administrative simplification. Evolent serves a national base of leading payers and providers, is the first company to receive the National Committee for Quality Assurance's Population Health Program Accreditation and is consistently recognized as a top place to work in health care nationally. Learn more about how Evolent is changing the way health care is delivered by visiting evolenthealth.com.

Seth R. Frank

Vice President, Investor Relations

Evolent Health, Inc.

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/evolent-health-inc-to-release-fourth-quarter-financial-results-and-host-conference-call-on-wednesday-february-22-2023-301735356.html

SOURCE Evolent Health