Veeva to Release Fiscal 2023 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results on March 1, 2023

2 hours ago
PR Newswire

PLEASANTON, Calif., Jan. 31, 2023

PLEASANTON, Calif., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) will announce financial results for its fourth quarter and full fiscal year, which ended January 31, 2023, after market close on March 1, 2023. Veeva will host a conference call and webcast that day at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) to discuss its financial results.

Veeva will post prepared remarks to its investor relations website at https://ir.veeva.com approximately at 1:05 p.m. PT (4:05 p.m. ET). A webcast replay will be available on the website following the live event.

Event:

Veeva's Fiscal 2023 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results Conference Call

Date:

Wednesday, March 1, 2023

Time:

2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET)

Online Registration:

https://conferencingportals.com/event/badXudFz

Webcast:

ir.veeva.com

About Veeva Systems

Veeva is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,000 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com.

Veeva uses its ir.veeva.com website as a means of disclosing material non-public information, announcing upcoming investor conferences, and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, you should monitor Veeva's investor relations website in addition to following its press releases, SEC filings, and public conference calls and webcasts.

Investor Relations Contact:
Ato Garrett
Veeva Systems Inc.
925-271-4204
[email protected]

Media Contact:
Maria Scurry
Veeva Systems Inc.
781-366-7617
[email protected]

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/veeva-to-release-fiscal-2023-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-results-on-march-1-2023-301735245.html

SOURCE Veeva Systems

