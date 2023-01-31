PR Newswire

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ: CATC) (the "Company"), the parent company of Cambridge Trust Company (the "Bank"), today announced that Chief Executive Officer Denis Sheahan, along with Chief Financial Officer Michael F. Carotenuto, will attend the Janney West Coast CEO Forum on February 2, 2023. The conference will be held in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp, the parent company of Cambridge Trust Company, is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Cambridge Trust Company is a 132-year-old Massachusetts chartered commercial bank with approximately $5.6 billion in assets at December 31, 2022, and a total of 22 Massachusetts and New Hampshire locations. Cambridge Trust Company is one of New England's leaders in private banking and wealth management with $4.1 billion in client assets under management and administration at December 31, 2022. The Wealth Management group maintains offices in Boston and Wellesley, Massachusetts and Concord, Manchester, and Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

