NORTH EUROPEAN OIL ROYALTY TRUST ANNOUNCES THE DISTRIBUTION FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF FISCAL 2023

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

KEENE, N.H., Jan. 31, 2023

KEENE, N.H., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Trustees of North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE: NRT) announced today a quarterly distribution of $1.00 per unit for the first quarter of fiscal 2023, payable on February 28, 2023 to owners of record on February 17, 2023. Natural gas sold during the fourth calendar quarter of 2022 is the primary source of royalty income on which the February 2023 distribution is based.

John R. Van Kirk, Managing Director, reported that this year's quarterly distribution of $1.00 per unit is 300%, or $0.75 per unit, higher than the distribution of $0.25 per unit for the first quarter of fiscal 2022. For the quarter ending January 31, 2023, the combination of higher gas prices and positive royalty adjustments totaling $3,992,911 from the prior quarter resulted in the higher distribution. Additional details will be included in the earnings press release scheduled for publication on or about February 14, 2023.

The Trust's monthly royalty payments are paid prospectively based on the amount of royalties payable to the Trust in the prior quarter. End of quarter royalty adjustments result from the need to align prospective royalty payments from the operating companies with actual royalties that should have been paid. When actual prices and volumes are reported, there will be a positive reconciliation in the current quarter or a negative reconciliation in the subsequent quarter. Primarily as a result of the recent decline in gas prices, it is now anticipated that royalty payments to the Trust will be subject to a negative adjustment in the third fiscal quarter (May-July 2023). This will likely substantially reduce quarter-over-quarter cash distributions to the unit owners for at least the third quarter.

The Trust receives all of its royalties under two royalty agreements. The Mobil Agreement, which is the higher royalty rate agreement, covers gas sales from the western half of the Oldenburg concession. The OEG Agreement, which is the lower royalty rate agreement, covers gas sales from the entire Oldenburg concession. The factors determining the amount of gas royalties payable under the two agreements from the preceding calendar quarter are shown in the table below comparing the fourth calendar quarters of 2022 and 2021.


Quarterly Gas Data Providing Basis for Fiscal Quarter Royalties

Mobil Agreement

4th Calendar Quarter

Ended 12/31/2022

4th Calendar Quarter

Ended 12/31/2021

Percentage

Change

Gas Sales (Bcf1)

3.519

4.105

- 14.28 %

Gas Prices2 (Ecents/kWh3)

14.1664

3.0604

+362.89 %

Average Exchange Rate4

1.0706

1.1256

- 4.89%

Gas Royalties

$6,097,114

$1,618,746

+276.66 %





OEG Agreement




Gas Sales (Bcf)

12.881

13.970

- 7.80%

Gas Prices (Ecents/kWh)

14.4469

3.1210

+362.89 %

Average Exchange Rate

1.0700

1.1255

- 4.93%

Gas Royalties

$3,580,010

$778,969

+359.58 %

1Billion cubic feet 2Gas prices derived from August-October period 3Euro cents per kilowatt hour
4Based on average Euro/dollar exchange rates of cumulative royalty transfers

The cumulative 12-month distribution, which includes the February 2023 distribution and the three prior quarterly distributions, is $2.58 per unit. This 12-month cumulative distribution is 279.41% or $1.90 per unit higher than the prior cumulative 12-month distribution of $0.68 per unit. The Trust makes quarterly distributions to unit owners during the months of February, May, August and November.

Contact – John R. Van Kirk, Managing Director, telephone: (732) 741-4008, e-mail: [email protected]. The Trust's press releases and other pertinent information are available on the Trust's website: www.neort.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements address future expectations and events or conditions concerning the Trust, such as statements concerning future gas prices, royalty payments and cash distributions. Many of these statements are based on information provided to the Trust by the operating companies or by consultants using public information sources. These statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements. These include:

  • risks and uncertainties concerning levels of gas production and gas sale prices, general economic conditions, currency exchange rates, and the overall impact of the novel coronavirus identified as COVID-19;

  • the ability or willingness of the operating companies to perform under their contractual obligations with the Trust;

  • potential disputes with the operating companies and the resolution thereof; and

  • political and economic uncertainty arising from Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

All such factors are difficult to predict, contain uncertainties that may materially affect actual results, and are generally beyond the control of the Trust. New factors emerge from time to time and it is not possible for the Trust to predict all such factors or to assess the impact of each such factor on the Trust. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and the Trust does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made.

favicon.png?sn=PH01454&sd=2023-01-31 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/north-european-oil-royalty-trust-announces-the-distribution-for-the-first-quarter-of-fiscal-2023-301735128.html

SOURCE North European Oil Royalty Trust

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH01454&Transmission_Id=202301311616PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH01454&DateId=20230131
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.