AM Best has commented that the Credit Ratings (ratings) of American International Group, Inc. (AIG) (headquartered in New York, NY) [NYSE: AIG], its property/casualty subsidiaries, and the members of AIG Life & Retirement Group, all remain unchanged following the Jan. 30, 2023, announcement that Mark Lyons, interim chief financial officer and executive vice president, global chief actuary and head of portfolio management, was terminated and has left the company, effective immediately.

AIG has appointed Sabra Purtill as AIG’s new interim CFO, and Turab Hussain as AIG’s new interim global chief actuary. Both carry deep experience in senior leadership roles within the AIG organization and throughout the insurance industry.

AIG has stated that it became aware that Lyons had violated his confidentiality/non-disclosure obligations to the company, but it was unrelated to the company's financial statements, financial reporting generally and related disclosure controls and procedures, or reserves. Based on conversations with AIG management, AM Best expects that with the indicated changes in leadership, the organization will continue to execute on its stated business plans and complete its year-end 2022 financial filings in a timely manner.

