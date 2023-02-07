TechnipFMC Appoints Robert G. Gwin to its Board of Directors

Author's Avatar
43 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

TechnipFMC (NYSE: FTI) (the “Company”) today announced that Robert G. Gwin, former President of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation, has been appointed to its Board of Directors, effective February 1, 2023. The Company also announced that Peter Mellbye will retire from the Board and will not stand for re-election at the Company’s next annual general meeting.

Doug Pferdehirt, Chair and CEO of TechnipFMC, stated: “Since joining the Board in 2013, Peter has been a tremendous leader, partner and contributor. We have greatly benefitted from his leadership during the evolution of our company and wish him well in his retirement.” Mr. Pferdehirt continued, “I am delighted to welcome Bob to the Board. He is a proven board member and global business leader, who has tremendous knowledge of our industry and company. He has spent over 30 years working in numerous areas of finance and operations and brings extensive strategic thinking and financial acumen to our Board. Bob brings a skillset that strengthens our Board of Directors and complements its capabilities.”

About Robert G. Gwin

Mr. Gwin was President of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (“Anadarko”), one of the world’s largest independent oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, until its acquisition by Occidental Petroleum Corporation in August 2019. He served as Executive Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer of Anadarko from 2009 to 2018. Mr. Gwin is currently a director of Pembina Pipeline Corporation and Crescent Energy Company. He previously served as a director of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. from 2011 to 2018, including serving as its Chairman from 2013 to 2018, and as a director of Enable Midstream Partners, LP from 2020 through 2021, including serving as its Chairman. He also previously was a director of both Western Gas Partners, LP, and its general partner Western Gas Equity Partners, LP from 2007 to 2019, including serving as the Chairman of both entities from 2009 to 2018. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Southern California and a Master of Business Administration degree from the Fuqua School of Business at Duke University. He also earned the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation from the CFA Institute.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC is a leading technology provider to the traditional and new energy industries, delivering fully integrated projects, products, and services.

With our proprietary technologies and comprehensive solutions, we are transforming our clients’ project economics, helping them unlock new possibilities to develop energy resources while reducing carbon intensity and supporting their energy transition ambitions.

Organized in two business segments — Subsea and Surface Technologies — we will continue to advance the industry with our pioneering integrated ecosystems (such as iEPCI™, iFEED™ and iComplete™), technology leadership and digital innovation.

Each of our approximately 20,000 employees is driven by a commitment to our clients’ success, and a culture of strong execution, purposeful innovation, and challenging industry conventions.

TechnipFMC utilizes its website as a channel of distribution of material company information. To learn more about how we are driving change in the industry, go to www.TechnipFMC.com and follow us on Twitter @TechnipFMC.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230131006069r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230131006069/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.