HEXO Corp. (TSX: HEXO; NASDAQ: HEXO) (“HEXO”), a leading producer of high-quality cannabis products, today announced that at the annual general meeting of shareholders held on January 31, 2023 (the “Meeting”), each of the eight director nominees was elected as a director of HEXO. Detailed results of the vote are set out below.

Nominee Votes For Votes

Withheld Total Votes

Cast Percentage

of Votes For Percentage of

Votes Withheld Mark Attanasio 2,063,211 434,874 2,498,058 82.592% 17.408% Vincent Chiara 1,983,425 514,662 2,498,087 79.398% 20.602% Denise Faltischek 2,072,889 425,198 2,498,087 82.979% 17.021% Hélène F. Fortin 2,076,677 421,412 2,498,089 83.131% 16.869% Rob Godfrey 2,081,356 416,731 2,498,087 83.318% 16.682% Peter James Montour 1,978,864 519,224 2,498,088 79.215% 20.785% William Todd Montour 1,987,894 510,194 2,498,088 79.577% 20.423% Roger Savell 2,068,997 429,091 2,498,088 82.823% 17.177%

Shareholders also approved the appointment of Macias Gini & O’Connell LLP as HEXO’s auditor for the financial year ending July 31, 2023 and authorized the directors of HEXO to fix the remuneration of Macias Gini & O’Connell LLP.

Further details on all matters brought before the Meeting can be found in the report of voting results and management information circular (as amended) which are available under HEXO’s profile on SEDAR.

About HEXO Corp.

HEXO is an award-winning licensed producer of innovative products for the global cannabis market. HEXO serves the Canadian recreational market with a brand portfolio including HEXO, Redecan, UP Cannabis, Original Stash, 48North, Trail Mix, Bake Sale and Latitude brands, and the medical market in Canada. HEXO is a leading cannabis products company in Canada by recreational market share. For more information, please visit hexocorp.com.

