HEXO Corp. (TSX: HEXO; NASDAQ: HEXO) (“HEXO”), a leading producer of high-quality cannabis products, today announced that at the annual general meeting of shareholders held on January 31, 2023 (the “Meeting”), each of the eight director nominees was elected as a director of HEXO. Detailed results of the vote are set out below.
|
Nominee
|
Votes For
|
Votes
|
Total Votes
|
Percentage
Percentage of
|
Mark Attanasio
|
2,063,211
|
434,874
|
2,498,058
|
82.592%
17.408%
|
Vincent Chiara
|
1,983,425
|
514,662
|
2,498,087
|
79.398%
20.602%
|
Denise Faltischek
|
2,072,889
|
425,198
|
2,498,087
|
82.979%
17.021%
|
Hélène F. Fortin
|
2,076,677
|
421,412
|
2,498,089
|
83.131%
16.869%
|
Rob Godfrey
|
2,081,356
|
416,731
|
2,498,087
|
83.318%
16.682%
|
Peter James Montour
|
1,978,864
|
519,224
|
2,498,088
|
79.215%
20.785%
|
William Todd Montour
|
1,987,894
|
510,194
|
2,498,088
|
79.577%
20.423%
|
Roger Savell
|
2,068,997
|
429,091
|
2,498,088
|
82.823%
17.177%
Shareholders also approved the appointment of Macias Gini & O’Connell LLP as HEXO’s auditor for the financial year ending July 31, 2023 and authorized the directors of HEXO to fix the remuneration of Macias Gini & O’Connell LLP.
Further details on all matters brought before the Meeting can be found in the report of voting results and management information circular (as amended) which are available under HEXO’s profile on SEDAR.
About HEXO Corp.
HEXO is an award-winning licensed producer of innovative products for the global cannabis market. HEXO serves the Canadian recreational market with a brand portfolio including HEXO, Redecan, UP Cannabis, Original Stash, 48North, Trail Mix, Bake Sale and Latitude brands, and the medical market in Canada. HEXO is a leading cannabis products company in Canada by recreational market share. For more information, please visit hexocorp.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230131006105/en/