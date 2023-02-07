HEXO Announces Election of Directors

45 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

HEXO Corp. (TSX: HEXO; NASDAQ: HEXO) (“HEXO”), a leading producer of high-quality cannabis products, today announced that at the annual general meeting of shareholders held on January 31, 2023 (the “Meeting”), each of the eight director nominees was elected as a director of HEXO. Detailed results of the vote are set out below.

Nominee

Votes For

Votes
Withheld

Total Votes
Cast

Percentage
of Votes For

Percentage of
Votes Withheld

Mark Attanasio

2,063,211

434,874

2,498,058

82.592%

17.408%

Vincent Chiara

1,983,425

514,662

2,498,087

79.398%

20.602%

Denise Faltischek

2,072,889

425,198

2,498,087

82.979%

17.021%

Hélène F. Fortin

2,076,677

421,412

2,498,089

83.131%

16.869%

Rob Godfrey

2,081,356

416,731

2,498,087

83.318%

16.682%

Peter James Montour

1,978,864

519,224

2,498,088

79.215%

20.785%

William Todd Montour

1,987,894

510,194

2,498,088

79.577%

20.423%

Roger Savell

2,068,997

429,091

2,498,088

82.823%

17.177%

Shareholders also approved the appointment of Macias Gini & O’Connell LLP as HEXO’s auditor for the financial year ending July 31, 2023 and authorized the directors of HEXO to fix the remuneration of Macias Gini & O’Connell LLP.

Further details on all matters brought before the Meeting can be found in the report of voting results and management information circular (as amended) which are available under HEXO’s profile on SEDAR.

About HEXO Corp.
HEXO is an award-winning licensed producer of innovative products for the global cannabis market. HEXO serves the Canadian recreational market with a brand portfolio including HEXO, Redecan, UP Cannabis, Original Stash, 48North, Trail Mix, Bake Sale and Latitude brands, and the medical market in Canada. HEXO is a leading cannabis products company in Canada by recreational market share. For more information, please visit hexocorp.com.

WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

