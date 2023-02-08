LiveRamp (NYSE: RAMP) announced today the launch of a new partner solution for AWS+Clean+Rooms by Amazon Web Services (AWS). This solution allows customers to use LiveRamp’s transcoding and identity resolution capabilities within AWS Clean Rooms, reinforcing LiveRamp’s commitment to help businesses improve their customer intelligence through more accurate and secure data collaboration.

Last November, at AWS re:Invent 2022, AWS Clean Rooms was announced as a new analytics service that helps companies across industries and their partners easily and securely analyze and collaborate on their collective datasets—without sharing or revealing underlying data. LiveRamp’s embedded+transcoder and identity+resolution+solutions for AWS Clean Rooms launching today allow brands, agencies, and publishers to effectively connect and enrich disparate first- and second-party data sources, improving their ability to build, reach and convert high value audiences across media channels.

“Support for AWS Clean Rooms gives customers a powerful approach to more effective media measurement and planning, fueled by access to new audience insights from key partners. Our continued work with AWS allows LiveRamp’s person-based identifier to be used as a key to connect data and drive more impactful audience modeling and planning for global clients, ensuring they can extend the utility of data safely and securely,” said Katrina Cho, Head of Cloud Partnerships, at LiveRamp.

LiveRamp’s foundational identity solutions for AWS Clean Rooms provide complementary features, including identity resolution technologies that increase volume and accuracy of connections between brands and their media partners. LiveRamp’s identity technologies in AWS Clean Rooms allow for durable, collaboration-specific identifiers that increase the accuracy of record-level analytics and decrease risk of consumer personal identifiable information (PII) or brand-specific customer IDs exposure.

“We’re delighted to bring our mutual customers the capability to more securely collaborate with one another in AWS Clean Rooms to derive insights, deliver more personalized customer experiences, and more effectively measure marketing outcomes leveraging LiveRamp’s market leading identity resolution capabilities,” said Adam Solomon, Head of Worldwide Data Collaboration & Interoperability Solutions at AWS. “Our customers are motivated to protect consumer data and improve addressability and measurement across channels and touchpoints. We are confident that LiveRamp’s breadth of adoption across the advertising industry combined with the large community of AWS customers and partners actively seeking to collaborate in AWS Clean Rooms will set the stage for a new and more durable paradigm of interoperability.”

AWS Clean Rooms makes it easier for customers and their partners to analyze and collaborate on their collective datasets to get audience insights, advertising measurement, and advertising attribution without sharing or revealing underlying data with one another. With many companies storing data on AWS, including leading brands, media publishers and their collaborators, AWS Clean Rooms now makes it easier for AWS customers to work with each other without needing to move data out of AWS or load it into another platform.

AWS Clean Rooms is a featured service for AWS for Advertising & Marketing, a comprehensive set of purpose-built AWS services, AWS solutions, and 150+ AWS Partner offerings to help customers innovate faster, operate efficiently, and interoperate together across five solution areas: audience & customer data management, privacy-enhanced data collaboration, ad intelligence & measurement, ad platforms, and digital customer experience. For more information on AWS for Advertising & Marketing, visit https%3A%2F%2Faws.amazon.com%2Fadvertising-marketing.

LiveRamp is an AWS+Clean+Rooms+launch+partner. LiveRamp’s latest advancement in supporting AWS customers is available today in AWS+Marketplace. Customers can learn more about how to use LiveRamp with AWS Clean Rooms immediately here: [https%3A%2F%2Fpartner-directory.liveramp.com%2Fpartners%2Faws].

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp is the data collaboration platform trusted by forward-looking global companies to connect customer data from anywhere to everywhere. The category-defining pioneer with decades of expertise in online-offline identity resolution, LiveRamp is setting the new standard for a 360° customer view in the modern data stack through secure, privacy-first collaboration within companies, across companies, and between companies and their media and marketing partners to personalize and improve the customer journey. For more information, visit www.liveramp.com.

Learn more about LiveRamp’s embedded identity transcoding and identity resolution solutions on the AWS+Marketplace or reach us at [email protected] today.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230131006177/en/