LiveRamp Announces Identity Resolution Solution for AWS Clean Rooms

Author's Avatar
58 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

LiveRamp (NYSE: RAMP) announced today the launch of a new partner solution for AWS+Clean+Rooms by Amazon Web Services (AWS). This solution allows customers to use LiveRamp’s transcoding and identity resolution capabilities within AWS Clean Rooms, reinforcing LiveRamp’s commitment to help businesses improve their customer intelligence through more accurate and secure data collaboration.

Last November, at AWS re:Invent 2022, AWS Clean Rooms was announced as a new analytics service that helps companies across industries and their partners easily and securely analyze and collaborate on their collective datasets—without sharing or revealing underlying data. LiveRamp’s embedded+transcoder and identity+resolution+solutions for AWS Clean Rooms launching today allow brands, agencies, and publishers to effectively connect and enrich disparate first- and second-party data sources, improving their ability to build, reach and convert high value audiences across media channels.

“Support for AWS Clean Rooms gives customers a powerful approach to more effective media measurement and planning, fueled by access to new audience insights from key partners. Our continued work with AWS allows LiveRamp’s person-based identifier to be used as a key to connect data and drive more impactful audience modeling and planning for global clients, ensuring they can extend the utility of data safely and securely,” said Katrina Cho, Head of Cloud Partnerships, at LiveRamp.

LiveRamp’s foundational identity solutions for AWS Clean Rooms provide complementary features, including identity resolution technologies that increase volume and accuracy of connections between brands and their media partners. LiveRamp’s identity technologies in AWS Clean Rooms allow for durable, collaboration-specific identifiers that increase the accuracy of record-level analytics and decrease risk of consumer personal identifiable information (PII) or brand-specific customer IDs exposure.

“We’re delighted to bring our mutual customers the capability to more securely collaborate with one another in AWS Clean Rooms to derive insights, deliver more personalized customer experiences, and more effectively measure marketing outcomes leveraging LiveRamp’s market leading identity resolution capabilities,” said Adam Solomon, Head of Worldwide Data Collaboration & Interoperability Solutions at AWS. “Our customers are motivated to protect consumer data and improve addressability and measurement across channels and touchpoints. We are confident that LiveRamp’s breadth of adoption across the advertising industry combined with the large community of AWS customers and partners actively seeking to collaborate in AWS Clean Rooms will set the stage for a new and more durable paradigm of interoperability.”

AWS Clean Rooms makes it easier for customers and their partners to analyze and collaborate on their collective datasets to get audience insights, advertising measurement, and advertising attribution without sharing or revealing underlying data with one another. With many companies storing data on AWS, including leading brands, media publishers and their collaborators, AWS Clean Rooms now makes it easier for AWS customers to work with each other without needing to move data out of AWS or load it into another platform.

AWS Clean Rooms is a featured service for AWS for Advertising & Marketing, a comprehensive set of purpose-built AWS services, AWS solutions, and 150+ AWS Partner offerings to help customers innovate faster, operate efficiently, and interoperate together across five solution areas: audience & customer data management, privacy-enhanced data collaboration, ad intelligence & measurement, ad platforms, and digital customer experience. For more information on AWS for Advertising & Marketing, visit https%3A%2F%2Faws.amazon.com%2Fadvertising-marketing.

LiveRamp is an AWS+Clean+Rooms+launch+partner. LiveRamp’s latest advancement in supporting AWS customers is available today in AWS+Marketplace. Customers can learn more about how to use LiveRamp with AWS Clean Rooms immediately here: [https%3A%2F%2Fpartner-directory.liveramp.com%2Fpartners%2Faws].

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp is the data collaboration platform trusted by forward-looking global companies to connect customer data from anywhere to everywhere. The category-defining pioneer with decades of expertise in online-offline identity resolution, LiveRamp is setting the new standard for a 360° customer view in the modern data stack through secure, privacy-first collaboration within companies, across companies, and between companies and their media and marketing partners to personalize and improve the customer journey. For more information, visit www.liveramp.com.

Learn more about LiveRamp’s embedded identity transcoding and identity resolution solutions on the AWS+Marketplace or reach us at [email protected] today.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230131006177r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230131006177/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.