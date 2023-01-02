IRIDIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC/CT recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Iridian Asset Management, formerly known as Arnhold & S. Bleichroeder Capital is an independent investment management firm owned by its employees. The company was founded in 1996 by David Cohen and Harold Levy, who are still with the company today acting as the co-CEO and co-CIO, who had over 2 decades of experience before starting the firm. Iridian Asset Management focuses its fundamentals on cash related metrics and in-depth, critical assessment of a company's management which came from the experience its founders had in private equity, venture capital, distressed debt and bankruptcy takeovers. The company would grow to have a Small-Cap Value strategy in 2009, which would be managed by Jordan D. Alexander and Stephen A. Friscia, Jr. Sturgis P. Woodberry and Todd Raker are the portfolio managers for its Mid-Cap Equity Strategy. Iridian Asset Management currently provides its services to a variety of clients, focusing on charitable organizations, which alone makes up approximately a third of its client base, and including high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans, investment advisors, state or municipal government entities, corporations, pooled investment vehicles, investment companies, and insurance companies, among others, in order of decreasing clientele. The company currently holds over $15 billion in total assets under management spread across 191 accounts, all of which are discretionary accounts except for one. Both its total accounts held and total assets under management have been increasing in recent years, with its total accounts growing from 146 to its amount today and its total assets under management growing from $5.4 billion to well over twice that amount. Iridian Asset Management currently has 46 employees with 3 investment advisors and 18 broker dealer representatives. The company utilizes fundamental analysis to make its investment management decisions, investing most heavily in the materials and information technology sectors, which each make up over a fifth of its total allocations. The company is based out of Westport with additional offices in Chicago, New York City, and Schaumburg.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 52 stocks valued at a total of $1.04Bil. The top holdings were

According to GuruFocus data, these were IRIDIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC/CT’s top five trades of the quarter.

IRIDIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC/CT reduced their investment in NAS:LPLA by 95,627 shares. The trade had a 1.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $212.68.

On 02/01/2023, LPL Financial Holdings Inc traded for a price of $237.12 per share and a market cap of $18.87Bil. The stock has returned 37.94% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 30.44, a price-book ratio of 9.46, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.79 and a price-sales ratio of 7.04.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.50, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

IRIDIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC/CT reduced their investment in NYSE:LH by 72,313 shares. The trade had a 1.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $238.3.

On 02/01/2023, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings traded for a price of $252.12 per share and a market cap of $22.34Bil. The stock has returned -6.42% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings has a price-earnings ratio of 13.45, a price-book ratio of 2.24, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.70, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.22 and a price-sales ratio of 1.54.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

IRIDIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC/CT reduced their investment in NAS:BECN by 283,510 shares. The trade had a 1.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $56.66.

On 02/01/2023, Beacon Roofing Supply Inc traded for a price of $56.88 per share and a market cap of $3.70Bil. The stock has returned 3.66% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Beacon Roofing Supply Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 10.46, a price-book ratio of 2.02, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.77, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.38 and a price-sales ratio of 0.47.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

IRIDIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC/CT reduced their investment in NAS:FLEX by 922,383 shares. The trade had a 1.09% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $16.96.

On 02/01/2023, Flex Ltd traded for a price of $23.35 per share and a market cap of $10.53Bil. The stock has returned 44.38% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Flex Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 13.27, a price-book ratio of 2.34, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.30, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.61 and a price-sales ratio of 0.36.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.08, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

IRIDIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC/CT reduced their investment in NYSE:QSR by 223,252 shares. The trade had a 0.92% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $56.5.

On 02/01/2023, Restaurant Brands International Inc traded for a price of $66.93000000000001 per share and a market cap of $20.61Bil. The stock has returned 23.37% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Restaurant Brands International Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.66, a price-book ratio of 8.89, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 216.60, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.93 and a price-sales ratio of 5.02.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.69, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.