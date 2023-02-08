Terreno Realty Corporation ( NYSE:TRNO, Financial) , an acquirer, owner and operator of industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets, announced today the income tax treatment of its 2022 dividend distributions to holders of its common stock.

For holders of Terreno Realty Corporation common stock, the 2022 distribution of $1.52 per share includes a portion of one quarterly distribution declared in 2021 and paid in 2022, three quarterly distributions declared and paid in 2022, and a portion of one quarterly distribution declared in 2022 and paid in 2023. The distribution characteristics are as follows:

Security Record Date Date Paid Dividend per Share 2022 Ordinary Taxable Dividend 2022 Total Capital Gain Dividend 2022 Return of Capital Dividend 2022 Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain (1) 2022 Section 199A Dividend (2) Common stock December 15, 2021 January 5, 2022 $ 0.317194 $ 0.263097 $ 0.054097 $ - $ 0.004677 $ 0.263097 Common stock March 25, 2022 April 8, 2022 $ 0.340000 $ 0.282013 $ 0.057987 $ - $ 0.005013 $ 0.282013 Common stock June 30, 2022 July 14, 2022 $ 0.340000 $ 0.282013 $ 0.057987 $ - $ 0.005013 $ 0.282013 Common stock September 30, 2022 October 14, 2022 $ 0.400000 $ 0.331780 $ 0.068220 $ - $ 0.005898 $ 0.331780 Common stock December 30, 2022 January 13, 2023 $ 0.124200 $ 0.103018 $ 0.021182 $ - $ 0.001831 $ 0.103018 Total $ 1.521394 $ 1.261921 $ 0.259473 $ - $ 0.022432 $ 1.261921 Dividend as a % of total 82.9% 17.1% 0.0% 1.5% 82.9%

(1) The 2022 Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain is a subset of, and is included in, the 2022 Total Capital Gain Dividend amount. (2) 2022 Section 199A Dividends are a subset of, and are included in, the 2022 Ordinary Taxable Dividends.

Approximately $0.12 of the $0.40 distribution that was declared on November 1, 2022 and paid on January 13, 2023 will be considered a distribution made in 2022 for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, D.C.

Additional information about Terreno Realty Corporation is available on the company’s web site at www.terreno.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

