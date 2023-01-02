JACOBSON & SCHMITT ADVISORS, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

8333 GREENWAY BLVD MIDDLETON, WI 53562

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 54 stocks valued at a total of $313.00Mil. The top holdings were

According to GuruFocus data, these were JACOBSON & SCHMITT ADVISORS, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 95,243 shares in NAS:PYPL, giving the stock a 2.62% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $88.67 during the quarter.

On 02/01/2023, PayPal Holdings Inc traded for a price of $81.48999999999999 per share and a market cap of $92.90Bil. The stock has returned -52.69% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PayPal Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 41.37, a price-book ratio of 4.61, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.85, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.90 and a price-sales ratio of 3.55.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.35, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

JACOBSON & SCHMITT ADVISORS, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:FAST by 57,935 shares. The trade had a 0.9% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.42.

On 02/01/2023, Fastenal Co traded for a price of $50.55 per share and a market cap of $28.85Bil. The stock has returned -8.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Fastenal Co has a price-earnings ratio of 26.61, a price-book ratio of 9.16, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.89, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.65 and a price-sales ratio of 4.18.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, JACOBSON & SCHMITT ADVISORS, LLC bought 22,225 shares of NAS:FSV for a total holding of 109,628. The trade had a 0.85% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $127.73.

On 02/01/2023, FirstService Corp traded for a price of $142.9 per share and a market cap of $6.37Bil. The stock has returned -9.91% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, FirstService Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 55.60, a price-book ratio of 7.29, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.23 and a price-sales ratio of 1.84.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

JACOBSON & SCHMITT ADVISORS, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:CDW by 14,117 shares. The trade had a 0.6899999999999999% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $171.43.

On 02/01/2023, CDW Corp traded for a price of $196.03 per share and a market cap of $26.54Bil. The stock has returned 4.80% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CDW Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 25.76, a price-book ratio of 20.00, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.87, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.34 and a price-sales ratio of 1.12.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

JACOBSON & SCHMITT ADVISORS, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:MUB by 17,405 shares. The trade had a 0.58% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $105.7.

On 02/01/2023, iShares National Muni Bond ETF traded for a price of $108.12 per share and a market cap of $32.64Bil. The stock has returned -2.91% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

