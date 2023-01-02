Venturi Wealth Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 325 stocks valued at a total of $1.13Bil. The top holdings were

According to GuruFocus data, these were Venturi Wealth Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Venturi Wealth Management, LLC bought 1,358,396 shares of ARCA:USFR for a total holding of 1,725,100. The trade had a 6.56% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.99.

On 02/01/2023, WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund traded for a price of $50.28 per share and a market cap of $7.37Bil. The stock has returned 2.22% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 18.91 and a price-book ratio of 27.35.

Venturi Wealth Management, LLC reduced their investment in BATS:IEFA by 1,082,500 shares. The trade had a 5.69% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $58.8.

On 02/01/2023, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF traded for a price of $67.06999999999999 per share and a market cap of $96.58Bil. The stock has returned -3.87% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a price-book ratio of 1.53.

Venturi Wealth Management, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:EFA by 586,914 shares. The trade had a 3.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $62.33.

On 02/01/2023, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF traded for a price of $71.56 per share and a market cap of $49.25Bil. The stock has returned -3.14% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a price-book ratio of 1.59.

During the quarter, Venturi Wealth Management, LLC bought 431,676 shares of NAS:VTWO for a total holding of 547,958. The trade had a 2.77% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $73.31.

On 02/01/2023, Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund traded for a price of $77.25 per share and a market cap of $6.11Bil. The stock has returned -3.25% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a price-book ratio of 1.88.

Venturi Wealth Management, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:VB by 159,763 shares. The trade had a 2.52% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $188.16.

On 02/01/2023, Vanguard Small Cap ETF traded for a price of $202.18 per share and a market cap of $45.36Bil. The stock has returned -1.37% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Small Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a price-book ratio of 2.11.

