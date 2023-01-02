Whitegate Investment Counselors, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 60 stocks valued at a total of $293.00Mil. The top holdings were

According to GuruFocus data, these were Whitegate Investment Counselors, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Whitegate Investment Counselors, Inc. bought 188,100 shares of NYSE:BRK.A for a total holding of 190,000. The trade had a 2.9% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $428128.

On 02/01/2023, Berkshire Hathaway Inc traded for a price of $472999.9 per share and a market cap of $689.28Bil. The stock has returned 0.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Berkshire Hathaway Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.52, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 68.45 and a price-sales ratio of 2.74.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.15, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, Whitegate Investment Counselors, Inc. bought 6,325 shares of NYSE:BRK.B for a total holding of 80,535. The trade had a 0.64% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $284.56.

On 02/01/2023, Berkshire Hathaway Inc traded for a price of $311.52 per share and a market cap of $686.92Bil. The stock has returned -0.44% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Berkshire Hathaway Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.52, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 68.45 and a price-sales ratio of 2.74.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.15, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Whitegate Investment Counselors, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:VTEB by 32,185 shares. The trade had a 0.59% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.8.

On 02/01/2023, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF traded for a price of $50.82 per share and a market cap of $25.41Bil. The stock has returned -3.03% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Whitegate Investment Counselors, Inc. bought 34,876 shares of ARCA:VEA for a total holding of 301,456. The trade had a 0.48% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $40.64.

On 02/01/2023, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF traded for a price of $45.76 per share and a market cap of $109.62Bil. The stock has returned -3.99% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a price-book ratio of 1.45.

During the quarter, Whitegate Investment Counselors, Inc. bought 11,350 shares of ARCA:MUB for a total holding of 37,260. The trade had a 0.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $105.91.

On 02/01/2023, iShares National Muni Bond ETF traded for a price of $108.12 per share and a market cap of $32.64Bil. The stock has returned -2.91% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

