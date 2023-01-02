STEGINSKY CAPITAL LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 7 stocks valued at a total of $271.00Mil. The top holdings were COST(24.75%), GOOG(20.55%), and MKL(19.01%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were STEGINSKY CAPITAL LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

STEGINSKY CAPITAL LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:BRK.B by 3,625 shares. The trade had a 0.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $284.56.

On 02/01/2023, Berkshire Hathaway Inc traded for a price of $311.52 per share and a market cap of $686.92Bil. The stock has returned -0.44% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Berkshire Hathaway Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.52, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 68.45 and a price-sales ratio of 2.74.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.15, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, STEGINSKY CAPITAL LLC bought 13,121 shares of NAS:FAST for a total holding of 676,935. The trade had a 0.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.42.

On 02/01/2023, Fastenal Co traded for a price of $50.55 per share and a market cap of $28.85Bil. The stock has returned -8.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Fastenal Co has a price-earnings ratio of 26.61, a price-book ratio of 9.16, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.89, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.65 and a price-sales ratio of 4.18.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, STEGINSKY CAPITAL LLC bought 1,811 shares of NYSE:MLM for a total holding of 110,829. The trade had a 0.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $338.56.

On 02/01/2023, Martin Marietta Materials Inc traded for a price of $359.64 per share and a market cap of $22.33Bil. The stock has returned -6.95% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Martin Marietta Materials Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 26.78, a price-book ratio of 3.22, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.75, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.81 and a price-sales ratio of 3.61.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, STEGINSKY CAPITAL LLC bought 5,167 shares of NAS:GOOG for a total holding of 634,867. The trade had a 0.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $111.66.

On 02/01/2023, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $99.87 per share and a market cap of $1,285.56Bil. The stock has returned -26.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.83, a price-book ratio of 5.06, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.74, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.47 and a price-sales ratio of 4.64.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.71, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, STEGINSKY CAPITAL LLC bought 374 shares of NYSE:MKL for a total holding of 37,929. The trade had a 0.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $1220.12.

On 02/01/2023, Markel Corp traded for a price of $1408.98 per share and a market cap of $18.95Bil. The stock has returned 14.06% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Markel Corp has a price-book ratio of 1.62, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 43.37 and a price-sales ratio of 1.70.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.12, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

