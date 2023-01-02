Franklin, Parlapiano, Turner & Welch, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 48 stocks valued at a total of $305.00Mil. The top holdings were

According to GuruFocus data, these were Franklin, Parlapiano, Turner & Welch, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Franklin, Parlapiano, Turner & Welch, LLC bought 11,990 shares of ARCA:BIV for a total holding of 446,649. The trade had a 0.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $77.06.

On 02/01/2023, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF traded for a price of $76.84 per share and a market cap of $13.80Bil. The stock has returned -8.33% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Franklin, Parlapiano, Turner & Welch, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:XOM by 10,557 shares. The trade had a 0.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $91.3.

On 02/01/2023, Exxon Mobil Corp traded for a price of $116.01 per share and a market cap of $477.76Bil. The stock has returned 57.60% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Exxon Mobil Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 9.47, a price-book ratio of 2.57, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 47.35, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.03 and a price-sales ratio of 1.27.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.08, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, Franklin, Parlapiano, Turner & Welch, LLC bought 29,488 shares of NAS:INTC for a total holding of 171,838. The trade had a 0.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $34.09.

On 02/01/2023, Intel Corp traded for a price of $28.26 per share and a market cap of $116.91Bil. The stock has returned -39.24% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Intel Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 14.42, a price-book ratio of 1.15, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.07 and a price-sales ratio of 1.83.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.68, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, Franklin, Parlapiano, Turner & Welch, LLC bought 2,256 shares of ARCA:VOO for a total holding of 12,580. The trade had a 0.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $363.71.

On 02/01/2023, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $373.35 per share and a market cap of $279.00Bil. The stock has returned -8.24% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a price-book ratio of 3.62.

The guru established a new position worth 13,835 shares in ARCA:EEM, giving the stock a 0.17% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $39.02 during the quarter.

On 02/01/2023, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $41.36 per share and a market cap of $26.37Bil. The stock has returned -13.29% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a price-book ratio of 1.58.

