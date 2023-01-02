Avalon Advisory Group recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 7 stocks valued at a total of $155.00Mil. The top holdings were VTI(51.30%), IEF(35.22%), and VEU(5.43%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Avalon Advisory Group’s top five trades of the quarter.

Avalon Advisory Group reduced their investment in NAS:IEF by 43,161 shares. The trade had a 2.62% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $100.88.

On 02/01/2023, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $99.20999999999999 per share and a market cap of $24.73Bil. The stock has returned -10.22% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Avalon Advisory Group bought 13,089 shares of ARCA:VTI for a total holding of 443,231. The trade had a 1.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $198.53.

On 02/01/2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $204.43 per share and a market cap of $280.77Bil. The stock has returned -8.40% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.29 and a price-book ratio of 3.34.

During the quarter, Avalon Advisory Group bought 32,721 shares of ARCA:VEU for a total holding of 172,595. The trade had a 0.91% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.27.

On 02/01/2023, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF traded for a price of $54.5 per share and a market cap of $35.43Bil. The stock has returned -5.99% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a price-book ratio of 1.52.

During the quarter, Avalon Advisory Group bought 8,644 shares of ARCA:ITOT for a total holding of 65,004. The trade had a 0.43% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $88.01000000000001.

On 02/01/2023, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $90.67 per share and a market cap of $41.10Bil. The stock has returned -8.47% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a price-book ratio of 3.50.

During the quarter, Avalon Advisory Group bought 11,162 shares of ARCA:SCHB for a total holding of 68,705. The trade had a 0.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $46.5.

On 02/01/2023, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF traded for a price of $47.9 per share and a market cap of $21.56Bil. The stock has returned -8.34% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a price-book ratio of 3.52.

