ISLAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 249 stocks valued at a total of $87.00Mil. The top holdings were

According to GuruFocus data, these were ISLAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

ISLAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SCHO by 80,730 shares. The trade had a 4.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.77.

On 02/01/2023, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF traded for a price of $48.6 per share and a market cap of $12.91Bil. The stock has returned -2.45% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

ISLAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SCHD by 35,080 shares. The trade had a 2.62% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $72.31.

On 02/01/2023, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF traded for a price of $77.11 per share and a market cap of $46.88Bil. The stock has returned 1.53% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a price-book ratio of 3.86.

During the quarter, ISLAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC bought 23,688 shares of ARCA:CORP for a total holding of 36,320. The trade had a 2.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $95.89.

On 02/01/2023, PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund traded for a price of $97.08 per share and a market cap of $828.09Mil. The stock has returned -8.78% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, ISLAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC bought 114,720 shares of ARCA:PHB for a total holding of 118,021. The trade had a 2.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $17.19.

On 02/01/2023, Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $17.6 per share and a market cap of $744.48Mil. The stock has returned -3.30% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, ISLAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC bought 21,980 shares of NAS:BNDX for a total holding of 41,733. The trade had a 1.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.6.

On 02/01/2023, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF traded for a price of $48.55 per share and a market cap of $47.07Bil. The stock has returned -9.46% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 5.40 and a price-book ratio of 1.75.

