F/M Investments LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 53 stocks valued at a total of $83.00Mil. The top holdings were

According to GuruFocus data, these were F/M Investments LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, F/M Investments LLC bought 36,646 shares of NAS:AMZN for a total holding of 38,499. The trade had a 7.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $126.4.

On 02/01/2023, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $103.13 per share and a market cap of $1,052.10Bil. The stock has returned -31.05% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 94.61, a price-book ratio of 7.65, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.26, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.61 and a price-sales ratio of 2.11.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.53, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru established a new position worth 33,565 shares in NYSE:SCHW, giving the stock a 4.21% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $69.43000000000001 during the quarter.

On 02/01/2023, Charles Schwab Corp traded for a price of $77.42 per share and a market cap of $144.52Bil. The stock has returned -10.78% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Charles Schwab Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 22.12, a price-book ratio of 5.43, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.03 and a price-sales ratio of 7.09.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 211,302 shares in NYSE:F, giving the stock a 4.13% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $13.99 during the quarter.

On 02/01/2023, Ford Motor Co traded for a price of $13.51 per share and a market cap of $54.32Bil. The stock has returned -31.60% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ford Motor Co has a price-earnings ratio of 6.09, a price-book ratio of 1.33, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.92 and a price-sales ratio of 0.35.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 23,226 shares in NAS:DDOG, giving the stock a 3.6% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $100.71 during the quarter.

On 02/01/2023, Datadog Inc traded for a price of $74.81 per share and a market cap of $23.76Bil. The stock has returned -48.80% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Datadog Inc has a price-book ratio of 18.43, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 466.17 and a price-sales ratio of 15.70.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.34, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, F/M Investments LLC bought 15,515 shares of NAS:NVDA for a total holding of 21,422. The trade had a 3.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $158.09.

On 02/01/2023, NVIDIA Corp traded for a price of $195.39 per share and a market cap of $480.66Bil. The stock has returned -20.28% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NVIDIA Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 83.14, a price-book ratio of 22.59, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.59, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 63.14 and a price-sales ratio of 17.28.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

