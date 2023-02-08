The Lab, a sandbox where service providers, enterprises and partners incubate new 5G solutions, is rapidly growing, building use cases to meet the demands of diverse enterprises

JERSEY CITY, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2023 / Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today revealed new use cases developed in its Americas 5G Experience Lab in Dallas, Texas, including multi-vendor collaboration and a taste of what's in store for our future connected digital society.

Through its deep expertise and collaboration with various partners, Amdocs is developing solutions tailored to different enterprise needs, taking a purpose-fit approach to the network compared to a one-size-fits-all method.

Among the use cases, Amdocs has demonstrated how doctors can virtually scrub in from any location to teach and collaborate with other medical professionals; introduced real-time computer vision to determine access eligibility and personalized concierge experiences; brought real-life guidance and support to field engineers via AR; automated the quality control of manufactured products,and more. Each of these use cases leverages 5G network ecosystem partners like Athonet, PENTE Networks, Exium, Airspan, Inseego, BEC Technologies, CommScope, and HyperBlox combined with application partners like Taqtile, Corsight and Proximie. Collectively, they test the true capabilities of 5G private networks and edge compute, and bring innovative new services to market.

Anthony Goonetilleke, Amdocs Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy, said: "When it comes to our future networks, figuring out what's needed to meet the demands of individual enterprises is essential. Through collaboration and innovation with our partners, we've already seen incredible momentum that pushes the limits of what's possible across a range of industries, from healthcare to academia, retail to field tech work, creating new experiences for enterprises and their end-users."

The 5G Experience Lab is a sandbox and platform where industry-leading service providers, enterprises, software vendors, Amdocs and its 5G edge applications stretch the limits of connected experiences, unlocking new opportunities across industries. Amdocs' 5G solutions and services provide a platform for network access and capabilities "as-a-service," ensuring ecosystem components from diverse partners are interoperable and scalable and can be brought to market quickly and monetized effectively.

Enterprises and service providers can experiment in various areas, including Private Wireless Networks, Premium 5G services, cloud services, the future of work, Industry 4.0, and security. The lab embraces industry standards and organizations such as OpenRAN, Telecom Infrastructure Project (TIP), 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP), TM Forum and more.

Amdocs will be showcasing innovative solutions and use cases coming out of the 5G Experience Lab at Mobile World Congress Barcelona, February 27-March 2, 2023.

Amdocs at MWC

The Amdocs booth is situated in Hall 3, stand 3G10

Amdocs will showcase industry vertical use cases from the 5G Experience Lab, including a live manufacturing demo with Intel

Niall Norton, Amdocs General Manager & Amdocs Networks Division President, will be taking part in the MWC conference session That's My Slice! on Monday, February 27

Supporting Resources

