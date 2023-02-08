Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Invivyd, Inc. f/k/a Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. (IVVD)

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased the securities of Invivyd, Inc. f/k/a Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. (“Invivyd, Inc” or the “Company”) ( IVVD) between November 29, 2021 and December 14, 2021, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Invivyd was formed in June 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic to develop drugs for the treatment and prevention of COVID-19 and future coronavirus outbreaks. During the Class Period, Invivyd was focused on developing ADG20, an investigational monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants failed to disclose that: (i) the published epitope mapping, structural studies, and sequence analyses which defendants had used to claim ADG20 was effective against the Omicron variant were insufficient, unreliable, and inadequate to make claims of effectiveness of ADG20 against Omicron; (ii) that defendants’ claims regarding ADG20’s efficacy against Omicron lacked a reasonable factual basis; and (iii) ADG20 was over 300 times less effective against the Omicron variant as compared to its effectiveness against previous variants.

The Complaint alleges that during the Class Period Invivyd represented that ADG20 was efficacious against the Omicron variant. The Complaint alleges that on December 14, 2021, Invivyd issued a press release announcing that “[t]he in vitro data generated through both authentic and pseudovirus testing of the Omicron variant show a greater than 300-fold reduction in neutralizing activity of ADG20 against Omicron.” Thus, the Complaint alleges that Invivyd admitted the data showed that ADG20 was 300 times less effective at neutralizing Omicron than it was against the other variants and did not work against Omicron.

On this news, the price of Invivyd shares declined by nearly 80%, damaging investors.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Invivyd, Inc. should contact the Firm prior to the April 3, 2023 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at [email protected] or [email protected].

Please visit our website at http://www.gme-law.com for more information about the firm.

ti?nf=ODc0MDI5OSM1Mzg0OTA0IzIwMTc3MDQ=
Gainey-McKenna-Egleston.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.