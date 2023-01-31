SK D&D Episode, Publication of First Global Coliving Trend Report

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 31, 2023

More than 78% of respondents say they want a "new experience" more than economic benefit

  • Worldwide Coliving Membership (WCM), which is operated and established by SK D&D Episode has published its first project, the Flexible Living Trend Report 2023 Vol. 1
  • Survey of coliving space residents in 5 countries for the purpose of understanding their perceptions, satisfaction, and use of services
  • Prioritization of "new experience" over economic benefit … high levels of trust in coliving spaces operated by corporations

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With SK D&D Episode, the Flexible Living Trend Report 2023 Vol.1, Life in Coliving Space, on global trends in coliving has been published by Worldwide Coliving Membership (WCM).

WCM is an international private organization of coliving brands and coliving operators from around the world that is established and led by Episode. Currently 7 companies in 7 members' countries, including the United Kingdom, Spain, Japan, the Philippines and Australia have joined as members and are engaged in activities to networking towards promoting and developing coliving culture, sharing insights and partnerships. And, it plans to expand its coverage to continents around the world by securing more than 20 additional members in year 2023.

As part of the effort, WCM carried out this survey project to acquire and analyze information on residents' lives and their satisfaction with spaces and services to gain insights into a better urban life. The survey was administered to 462 participants living in 5 different countries (South Korea, Japan, Spain, the Philippines and Australia). The survey was conducted online with questions asking residents' views on coliving as well as their satisfaction levels. Additionally, the survey probed participants' interest in sustainability and their views on environmental practices.

According to the report, residents of coliving spaces prioritize "new experiences" over economic factors. Out of all respondents, 78.8% said they wanted 'new experiences' such as the space provided by colivng and hobbies through the communal spaces, which was higher than the who cited 'cost reduction(57.6%)'.

Residents cited "communal areas" as the biggest advantage of coliving. In particular, 81% of respondents who had experience using communal spaces said that they have had a "new experience" through using communal spaces in coliving housing. And, more than half of the residents(58%) said that coliving made them feel closer to their neighbors. Many residents of EPISODE said that they had new experiences through community programs and communal spaces while building closer local networks, leading to positive evaluations and analysis.

Also, 86.6% of respondents said that the fact that the coliving space is managed by a corporation not by an individual had a positive impact in their living experience. The reasons for this were excellent management of facilities, financial safety, along with effective communication, and differentiated residential services.

A spokesperson for SK D&D said, "While better urban lifestyle and a more sustainable life are common interests of all individuals. This survey has been of great help in understanding the common values or differences of residents of different cultural and social backgrounds."

"Moving forward, Episode will continue to make efforts to conduct various kinds of research to deduce what users value and reflect that in our spaces and services," the spokesperson added.

The report was published as a digital document and the full version can be viewed on the Episode's official website.

Also, Episode was recognized with a 2021 Coliving Award for Best Coliving Operator. The company has also been recognized in various international settings for sustainable marketing and design by winning silver at The Content Council 2022 Pearl Awards and platinum at The2022 MarCom Awards.

Episode operates WCM to encourage coliving brands, operators and residents around the world to interact and provide advantage of discounts and benefits from global coliving operators. Participating operators in different countries including Campus Perth in Australia, Coimpact Coliving in Spain, EPISODE in Republic of Korea, Gravity Coliving in the United Kingdom, MyTown in the Philippines, POHA House in Germany and Share house 180 in Japan have currently been joined in the membership.

*SK D&D Episode official website

Korean: https://www.epsd.co.kr/

English: https://www.epsd.co.kr/en/

favicon.png?sn=CN01123&sd=2023-01-31 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sk-dd-episode-publication-of-first-global-coliving-trend-report-301734516.html

SOURCE SK D&D

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN01123&Transmission_Id=202301311900PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN01123&DateId=20230131
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.