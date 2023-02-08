Project will see the UK-based operator migrate to a modern, cloud-based data architecture, enabling it to serve its customers contextual, timely recommendations and suggestions

JERSEY CITY, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2023 / Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced that it is collaborating with Three UK to transform its data capabilities, enabling the UK-based operator to embed data-driven decision making and provide its customers with a more personalized experience.

Under the deal, which also includes a multi-year managed services agreement, Three UK is leveraging Amdocs' industry-leading logical data model (aLDM) to build a scalable, open and modular data platform, allowing it to collect, organize, and store data for efficient consumption by all users and generate value from data quickly and easily.

By migrating to a modern, cloud-based data architecture, Three UK will benefit from actionable, near real-time data insights, giving it the ability to serve customers contextual, timely recommendations and suggestions while driving multiple other business use cases that require integrated and reliable data.

Amdocs is creating a data-quality framework that captures, reports, and improves data-quality metrics. The creation of a common, unified data model and the structuring of data in a subject-oriented, integrated manner will provide the foundation for self-service business intelligence initiatives, whereby users can access, explore and utilize data to drive operational and customer experience improvements.

"We are pleased to be expanding and strengthening our relationship with Amdocs as we look to harness the power of data for the benefit of our customers," said Belinda Finch, Chief Information Officer at Three UK. "This project will ensure that our data transformation keeps pace with our wider digital transformation journey."

"Intelligent and timely data analysis is crucial for communications service providers around the world who are looking to provide their customers with tailored, personalized experiences," said Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy at Amdocs. "We are delighted to play a key role in supporting Three UK on its data-driven journey to delivering innovative customer experiences."

About Amdocs

Amdocs helps those who build the future to make it amazing. With our market-leading portfolio of software products and services, we unlock our customers' innovative potential, empowering them to provide next-generation communication and media experiences for both the individual end user and enterprise customers. Our 31,000 employees around the globe are here to accelerate service providers' migration to the cloud, enable them to differentiate in the 5G era, and digitalize and automate their operations. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.58 billion in fiscal 2022. For more information, visit www.amdocs.com

