With a 360-degree customer view and fast time to market, leading Israeli bank can rapidly introduce banking products and services tailored to the individual customer's lifestyle

JERSEY CITY, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2023 / Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced that it has completed the first stage of a project with Bank Hapoalim, one of Israel's largest financial services institutions, to build a differentiated, personalized banking experience for Bank Hapoalim customers.

Using Amdocs' leading Catalog Management software, Bank Hapoalim will be able to rapidly create and deploy customer-centric offers, products and services through vastly improved time-to-market agility. Tools that enable new ways of working have been introduced, breaking down silos to unleash greater innovation and collaboration between teams and business units.

The Tel Aviv-headquartered bank has also upgraded to a 360-degree customer view capability, creating the opportunity to provide product bundles that meet individual needs.

"We are committed to providing our customers with personalized financial products and services that reflect their lifestyle and are delivered at speed," said Magen Margalit at Bank Hapoalim. "Our project with Amdocs enables this and plays a key role in our digital transformation as we seek to be at the forefront of financial services innovation."

"We're delighted to enable Bank Hapoalim's vision of a truly personalized banking experience, by leveraging rapid product innovation and IT agility to attract and retain customers," said Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy at Amdocs. "Our work with Bank Hapoalim speaks to the fit of key elements of our portfolio with the needs of global financial services providers, and how Amdocs helps create digital-first consumer experiences that deliver on today's rapidly evolving customer expectations."

Through its financial services offering, Amdocs has worked with multiple banks including the likes of ABN Amro, TD Bank, ANZ, Westpac and Capital One, enabling them to embrace new ways of working and create next-generation banking experiences for their customers.

Supporting Resources

About Amdocs

Amdocs helps those who build the future to make it amazing. With our market-leading portfolio of software products and services, we unlock our customers' innovative potential, empowering them to provide next-generation communication and media experiences for both the individual end user and enterprise customers. Our 31,000 employees around the globe are here to accelerate service providers' migration to the cloud, enable them to differentiate in the 5G era, and digitalize and automate their operations. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.58 billion in fiscal 2022. For more information, visit www.amdocs.com

Amdocs' Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Amdocs' growth and business results in future quarters and years. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the effects of general macro-economic conditions, prevailing level of macroeconomic, business and operational uncertainty, including as a result of geopolitical events or other global or regional events such as the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the current inflationary environment, and the effects of these conditions on the company's clients' businesses and levels of business activity, Amdocs' ability to grow in the business markets that it serves, Amdocs' ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, adverse effects of market competition, rapid technological shifts that may render the Company's products and services obsolete, potential loss of a major customer, our ability to develop long-term relationships with our customers, and risks associated with operating businesses in the international market. Amdocs may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future; however, Amdocs specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These and other risks are discussed at greater length in Amdocs' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022 filed on December 13, 2022.

Media Contacts

Michael Youds

Amdocs Public Relations

Tel: +44 7855 827 038

Email: [email protected]

Holly Abbott

Babel PR for Amdocs

Tel: +44 (0)7527 521057

Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

SOURCE: Amdocs Management Limited

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/737459/Bank-Hapoalim-Collaborates-with-Amdocs-to-Provide-Personalized-Banking-Experience-for-Customers



