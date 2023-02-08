Amdocs will deploy its cloud-native network optimization suite to enable the German operator to maximize network performance and accessibility

JERSEY CITY, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2023 / Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced that it has been selected by Telefonica Germany to provide its enterprise customers with an enhanced user experience.

Under the agreement, Amdocs will deploy its cloud-native network optimization suite, enabling the German operator to maximize network performance and accessibility and benefit from greater flexibility, scalability, and automation. Telefonica Germany and its enterprise customers will also gain access to large volumes of network data in real time, ensuring data transparency and enabling rapid detection, analysis and correction of issues.

The deal comes as Amdocs announces that it is integrating MariaDB Enterprise Server into its network optimization suite. MariaDB's enterprise open-source database provides the storage and analysis of network subscriber data for Telefonica Germany and other Amdocs customers.

"It's vital for us that we provide our enterprise customers with a best-in-class experience, and this project supports that aim perfectly," said Mallik Rao (Yelamate Mallikarjuna Rao), Chief Technology & Information Officer (CTIO) at Telefonica Germany. "This collaboration will enable us to capitalize on the benefits of the cloud and provide businesses with the quality of service and data transparency they expect and deserve. It was great to see Amdocs adopt our vision and enable us to implement it."

"We're delighted to be working with Telefonica Germany to deliver high-quality, seamless connected experiences for its customers," said Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy at Amdocs. "Enterprises rely on networks that are optimized, secure and ultra-reliable, and we're pleased to play a key role in delivering this critical infrastructure."

