AIA Group Ltd recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 394 stocks valued at a total of $1.64Bil. The top holdings were

According to GuruFocus data, these were AIA Group Ltd’s top five trades of the quarter.

AIA Group Ltd reduced their investment in NAS:SBUX by 685,308 shares. The trade had a 2.81% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $84.95.

On 02/01/2023, Starbucks Corp traded for a price of $109.14 per share and a market cap of $125.35Bil. The stock has returned 12.84% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Starbucks Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 38.70, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 7.90, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 23.24 and a price-sales ratio of 3.95.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

AIA Group Ltd reduced their investment in NYSE:BAX by 510,920 shares. The trade had a 1.76% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $60.17.

On 02/01/2023, Baxter International Inc traded for a price of $45.69 per share and a market cap of $23.03Bil. The stock has returned -45.23% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Baxter International Inc has a price-book ratio of 4.16, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -62.16 and a price-sales ratio of 1.57.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.43, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, AIA Group Ltd bought 196,330 shares of NYSE:EW for a total holding of 209,808. The trade had a 1.07% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $96.22.

On 02/01/2023, Edwards Lifesciences Corp traded for a price of $76.7 per share and a market cap of $47.42Bil. The stock has returned -29.90% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 33.06, a price-book ratio of 7.64, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.47, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 23.26 and a price-sales ratio of 8.99.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

AIA Group Ltd reduced their investment in NAS:MSFT by 46,246 shares. The trade had a 0.64% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $264.05.

On 02/01/2023, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $247.81 per share and a market cap of $1,844.65Bil. The stock has returned -19.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 27.53, a price-book ratio of 10.08, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.34, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.89 and a price-sales ratio of 9.11.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

AIA Group Ltd reduced their investment in NYSE:DE by 29,139 shares. The trade had a 0.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $342.56.

On 02/01/2023, Deere & Co traded for a price of $422.84 per share and a market cap of $125.65Bil. The stock has returned 13.52% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Deere & Co has a price-earnings ratio of 18.12, a price-book ratio of 6.23, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.94, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.98 and a price-sales ratio of 2.46.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

