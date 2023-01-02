Bickling Financial Services, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 119 stocks valued at a total of $160.00Mil. The top holdings were

According to GuruFocus data, these were Bickling Financial Services, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 39,788-share investment in NYSE:HTA. Previously, the stock had a 0.7% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $28.84 during the quarter.

On 02/01/2023, Healthcare Trust of America Inc traded for a price of $29.19 per share and a market cap of $6.69Bil. The stock has returned 23.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Healthcare Trust of America Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 69.50, a price-book ratio of 2.08, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.14 and a price-sales ratio of 8.52.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Bickling Financial Services, Inc. bought 22,948 shares of BATS:COWZ for a total holding of 38,947. The trade had a 0.64% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $44.7.

On 02/01/2023, Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF traded for a price of $49.75 per share and a market cap of $12.13Bil. The stock has returned 7.64% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a price-book ratio of 2.14.

The guru established a new position worth 37,547 shares in NYSE:HR, giving the stock a 0.53% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $24.72 during the quarter.

On 02/01/2023, Healthcare Realty Trust Inc traded for a price of $21.53 per share and a market cap of $8.19Bil. The stock has returned -26.61% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 39.87, a price-book ratio of 1.06, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 79.74, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 26.67 and a price-sales ratio of 5.72.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Bickling Financial Services, Inc. bought 14,521 shares of ARCA:FVD for a total holding of 184,197. The trade had a 0.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $39.38.

On 02/01/2023, First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund traded for a price of $40.91 per share and a market cap of $12.65Bil. The stock has returned 0.12% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 19.15 and a price-book ratio of 2.70.

During the quarter, Bickling Financial Services, Inc. bought 3,614 shares of ARCA:RSP for a total holding of 239,161. The trade had a 0.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $140.49.

On 02/01/2023, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF traded for a price of $151.69 per share and a market cap of $36.20Bil. The stock has returned -0.75% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a price-book ratio of 2.78.

