Cohen Capital Management, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 138 stocks valued at a total of $490.00Mil. The top holdings were

According to GuruFocus data, these were Cohen Capital Management, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 159,981-share investment in NAS:CHNG. Previously, the stock had a 0.76% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $24.78 during the quarter.

On 02/01/2023, Change Healthcare Inc traded for a price of $27.49 per share and a market cap of $9.03Bil. The stock has returned 30.16% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Change Healthcare Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.73, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.98 and a price-sales ratio of 2.55.

Cohen Capital Management, Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:BURL by 14,473 shares. The trade had a 0.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $145.63.

On 02/01/2023, Burlington Stores Inc traded for a price of $229.83 per share and a market cap of $14.98Bil. The stock has returned -3.21% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Burlington Stores Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 92.67, a price-book ratio of 23.45, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 34.01 and a price-sales ratio of 1.80.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, Cohen Capital Management, Inc. bought 81,206 shares of NYSE:ELAN for a total holding of 233,706. The trade had a 0.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $17.48.

On 02/01/2023, Elanco Animal Health Inc traded for a price of $13.73 per share and a market cap of $6.51Bil. The stock has returned -47.27% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Elanco Animal Health Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.96, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.68 and a price-sales ratio of 1.51.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.45, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru sold out of their 329,315-share investment in NYSE:BFLY. Previously, the stock had a 0.21% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $5.28 during the quarter.

On 02/01/2023, Butterfly Network Inc traded for a price of $2.75 per share and a market cap of $551.56Mil. The stock has returned -52.59% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10. There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s profitability rating.

In terms of valuation, Butterfly Network Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.61, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -2.18 and a price-sales ratio of 7.61.

Cohen Capital Management, Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:T by 19,158 shares. The trade had a 0.08% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $18.19.

On 02/01/2023, AT&T Inc traded for a price of $20.37 per share and a market cap of $145.20Bil. The stock has returned 11.56% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AT&T Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.49, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.30 and a price-sales ratio of 1.19.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.34, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

