Hyundai Motor Celebrates Double Victories in WTCR 2022 with Exhibition and Employee Events

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 1, 2023

  • Two-week exhibition features Elantra N TCR, the WTCR-winning car of the 2022 season, and Elantra N mass-production model with WTCR trophies and display celebrating Hyundai Motorsport's 10 years of achievements and history
  • WTCR 2022 season champion driver Mikel Azcona and previous WTCR champions to join fan meeting, share behind-the-scenes stories, answer fan questions

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor Company is hosting a special exhibition and employee events at its headquarters through Feb. 10, 2023, to celebrate double victories in the Driver's and Team championships of the World Touring Car Cup (WTCR) 2022.

Image_1__Hyundai_Motor_Celebrates_Double_Victories_in_WTCR_2022_with_Exhibition_and_Employee_Events.jpg

The two-week exhibition celebrates Mikel Azcona's victory in the 2022 WTRC Driver's Championship with the Elantra N TCR and the BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse team's victory in the Team Championship, thanks to the remarkable performances of Azcona and Norbert Michelisz.

During the exhibition, Elantra N TCR, the WTCR-winning car of the 2022 season, and Elantra N, the mass-production model (sold as Avante N in some markets), are on display in the exhibition hall with WTCR champion trophies. Around the cars, there is a commemorative display celebrating Hyundai Motorsport's 10 years of achievements and history along with N Collection products.

To promote its high-performance N brand, Hyundai Motor is also hosting a fan meeting with WTCR 2022 season champion driver Azcona and previous WTCR champions, including Michelisz (2019 Champion), Gabriele Tarquini (2018 Champion), Andrea Cisotti (Hyundai Motorsport GmbH Customer Racing Manager) and Gabriele Rizzo (BRC Team Manager), to share behind-the-scenes stories and answer fan questions. During the meeting, Hyundai Motor is presenting Hyundai Motorsport's achievements in 2022 and plans for 2023.

"We have planned a series of events to share the Hyundai Motorsport's achievements with all employees," said Till Wartenberg, Vice President of N Brand Management and Motorsport sub-division at Hyundai Motor Company. "We want these events to spark passion and share winning sprit and pride of Hyundai Motorsport's activities and the N brand. Hyundai Motor Company will continue to compete global motorsport with high-performance DNA of N brand."

Racing games for employees that utilize the N Simulator are also running in the exhibition hall during the event period. Top performers receive N Collection products and the top five performers can compete for the top honor on the last day of the exhibition.

For more information about Hyundai Motor, visit: http://worldwide.hyundai.com or http://globalpr.hyundai.com

favicon.png?sn=CN02312&sd=2023-02-01 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hyundai-motor-celebrates-double-victories-in-wtcr-2022-with-exhibition-and-employee-events-301735696.html

SOURCE Hyundai Motor Company

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN02312&Transmission_Id=202302010107PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN02312&DateId=20230201
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.